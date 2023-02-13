Bank of Maharashtra hikes MCLR by 20-30 bps across tenures | Image: Bank of Maharashtra (Representative)

The Bank of Maharashtra has announced that the bank has undertaken a review of MCLR and decided to revise the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR), via an exchange filing.

The revision in MCLR is effective from February 13, 2023.

The revised rates are as follows:

The announcement is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

