Bank of Maharashtra hikes MCLR by 20-30 bps across tenures

Bank of Maharashtra hikes MCLR by 20-30 bps across tenures

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Bank of Maharashtra hikes MCLR by 20-30 bps across tenures | Image: Bank of Maharashtra (Representative)
The Bank of Maharashtra has announced that the bank has undertaken a review of MCLR and decided to revise the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR), via an exchange filing.

The revised rates are as follows:

The announcement is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

