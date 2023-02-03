Mastek appoints Suresh Vaswani to its Board of Directors | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek a Turnkey & Trusted Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation Partner, announced today the appointment of Suresh Vaswani on its Board as Independent Director.

Suresh is a seasoned Global Technology and IT services Leader with an exceptional track record for building, scaling, and transforming businesses. He has served as the President of Dell Services, Co-CEO and board member of Wipro, and General Manager at IBM Global Technology Services.

He today serves on boards of a spectrum of companies from Publicly Listed to Private Equity owned to next-generation growth/early-stage firms.

Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO of Mastek, said, “We are delighted to have Suresh on the board. He will add tremendous value through his extensive IT industry experience, deep knowledge of global markets, and his sharp acumen to connect technology with business benefits. I look forward to his contributions in Mastek's growth journey.”

“We are pleased to welcome Suresh to our board. He is a distinguished leader in the technology industry who has built, scaled, and transformed businesses. I’m confident his rich experience and global perspective will immensely benefit Mastek in accelerating our growth strategy," said Ashank Desai, VC & MD, Mastek.

“I am delighted to join the board of Mastek, a technology company with a very rich heritage. I look forward to contributing to the accelerated growth that Mastek has planned for the coming years,” said Suresh Vaswani.

Suresh is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

