In her new role at Mastek, Prameela will spearhead all global delivery, operational excellence, lead cross-functional groups that include the order-to-cash processes and CIO functions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Mastek appoints IT industry veteran Prameela Kalive as Chief Operating Officer | Image: Mastek (Representative)
Mastek, a turnkey & trusted digital engineering & cloud transformation partner, today announced the appointment of Prameela Kalive as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 30, 2023.

Prameela is an IT services veteran bringing more than three decades of industry experience. She has played global leadership roles across diverse portfolios, including customer advocacy, strategy execution, business growth, delivery excellence, and people development.

In her new role at Mastek, Prameela will spearhead all global delivery, operational excellence, lead cross-functional groups that include the order-to-cash processes and CIO functions. Prameela will work in proximity with the executive leadership to implement the strategic vision and values of Mastek and directly report to Global CEO Hiral Chandrana.

“Prameela has a proven track record with a wealth of experience from global delivery and workforce management to capability and people development,” said Hiral Chandrana, CEO of Mastek. He further added "She brings in a 'Customer-First' mindset, and we are confident that under Prameela’s leadership, we will successfully scale and execute on our profitable growth opportunities.”

Prameela Kalive said, “I am very excited about joining the leadership team at Mastek and working together to deliver impact to all our stakeholders. I believe that a strong focus on customer success and deep people centric culture powered by an innovation mindset give Mastek a distinctive advantage.”

Prior to joining Mastek, Prameela was the COO at Zensar Technologies and an integral part of their growth story for the past 22 years. During her tenure she handled a wide range of responsibilities, including Software Delivery, Sales & Marketing, Strategy, Innovation, and HR & Practice Development. She started her career as a scientist at the Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO), where she was part of flagship missile development programs AGNI and AKAASH.

Prameela is an alumnus of Osmania University, the London School of Economics, the Indian School of Business, and Wharton Business School.

