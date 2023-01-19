Mastek complies with SASB reporting strengthening its ESG commitments | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek, digital engineering & cloud transformation service provider, announced that it will follow Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards to benchmark its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting, via an exchange filing.

Mastek is among the niche ten companies from India complying with SASB standards in ESG reporting.

Founded in 2011, the SASB is an independent non-profit foundation that sets standards to measure ESG performance of an organization.

SASB standards guide the disclosure of financially material sustainability information by companies to their investors.

"As a global organization, contributing towards the environmental sustainability and well-being of the society remains a top priority for us," said Hiral Chandrana, Global Chief Executive Officer, Mastek.

He further added, “In addition to our focus on Diversity and strong Governance, we are making progress in our carbon neutrality journey and SASB benchmarking reinforces Mastek’s commitment to ESG. The global climate challenges are on the rise today and all of us will have to play an important role in sustaining & protecting the society & environment.”

Vimal Dangri, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Mastek said "We are already offsetting 100% of carbon emissions in our UK offices. There has been a drastic reduction in electricity consumption, total GHG emissions, and water consumption in our offices. We’ll continue to expand, innovate and contribute towards the betterment of the larger society."

