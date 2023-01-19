e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLIC launches New Jeevan Azad scheme

LIC launches New Jeevan Azad scheme

According to the filing, the scheme is a non-linked, non-participating individual savings life insurance plan designed to serve the domestic market

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
LIC launches New Jeevan Azad scheme | Image: LIC (Representative)
Follow us on

Life Insurance Corp of India today launched a new product called New Jeevan Azad, the company said in an exchange filing.

According to the filing, the scheme is a non-linked, non-participating individual savings life insurance plan designed to serve the domestic market.

Shares of LIC were up 0.2% at 707.75 rupees at 1300 IST, on NSE.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

LIC launches New Jeevan Azad scheme

LIC launches New Jeevan Azad scheme

Earnings 2023 live: Asian Paints total income jumps at Rs 7,683.89 cr, net profit at Rs 1,085.88 cr

Earnings 2023 live: Asian Paints total income jumps at Rs 7,683.89 cr, net profit at Rs 1,085.88 cr

Meta's oversight board asks for more inclusive adult nudity policy

Meta's oversight board asks for more inclusive adult nudity policy

Navi Mutual Fund to stop subscriptions in Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund from Monday

Navi Mutual Fund to stop subscriptions in Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund from Monday

Airtel 5G Plus now live in Dehradun

Airtel 5G Plus now live in Dehradun