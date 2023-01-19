LIC launches New Jeevan Azad scheme | Image: LIC (Representative)

Life Insurance Corp of India today launched a new product called New Jeevan Azad, the company said in an exchange filing.

According to the filing, the scheme is a non-linked, non-participating individual savings life insurance plan designed to serve the domestic market.

Shares of LIC were up 0.2% at 707.75 rupees at 1300 IST, on NSE.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)