Maruti Suzuki Crosses 50,000 EV Export Units; Holds 93% Share Of India's Electric Vehicle Exports

Maruti Suzuki |

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday announced that its cumulative exports of Made-in-India electric vehicles (EVs) have exceeded 50,000 units. This milestone was achieved since the commencement of global shipments in August 2025, according to the company's exchange filing on 29 October 2026.

Export Market Leadership

Europe is the largest export destination for Maruti Suzuki's EVs. The company was India's top EV exporter in FY2025-26 and maintained this position from April to September FY2026-27.

Contribution to India's EV Exports

During April-September 2026, Maruti Suzuki accounted for nearly 93% of India's electric passenger vehicle exports. The company ships EVs to approximately 50 countries, including the UK, Norway, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland.

Managing Director's Statement

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated that the company's EV export journey began in August 2025 with the production start of the e VITARA at the Hansalpur facility. Takeuchi added that Maruti Suzuki exports EVs to nearly 50 countries, with Europe being the primary destination.

Manufacturing Hub

The Hansalpur facility in Gujarat serves as the exclusive manufacturing base for Suzuki's first global Battery Electric Vehicle. This facility recently expanded its annual production capacity to 10 lakh vehicles, making it the first Suzuki manufacturing plant globally to reach this capacity at a single location.

Investment and Export Role

The Hansalpur plant represents a cumulative investment of ₹25,288.7 crore. It is a key export hub, contributing to nearly half of Maruti Suzuki’s total overseas shipments in FY2025-26, the company reported.

Overall Export Performance

Maruti Suzuki has been India's leading passenger vehicle exporter for the past five consecutive years. The company commands over 50% share of passenger vehicle exports from India during April-September 2026, exporting 16 models to nearly 120 countries.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.