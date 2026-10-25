 'Indians Don't Indulge In Vandalism Or Street Disturbances Like Other Parts Of Europe': Piyush Goyal In Germany | VIDEO
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HomeIndia'Indians Don't Indulge In Vandalism Or Street Disturbances Like Other Parts Of Europe': Piyush Goyal In Germany | VIDEO

'Indians Don't Indulge In Vandalism Or Street Disturbances Like Other Parts Of Europe': Piyush Goyal In Germany | VIDEO

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Indians are known abroad for not indulging in vandalism or street disturbances, unlike unrest witnessed in parts of Europe. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Germany, he praised the community's peace-loving nature, hard work and contribution to host countries, while urging support for Indian students overseas.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
'Indians Don't Indulge In Vandalism Or Street Disturbances Like Other Parts Of Europe': Piyush Goyal In Germany | VIDEO

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Germany, said that Indians are recognised in other countries for not indulging in vandalism or taking to the streets to create disturbances in society, unlike what is being witnessed in other parts of Europe.

Speaking during his official visit to Germany in October 2026, Goyal highlighted the positive reputation of the Indian community abroad, describing Indians as peace-loving, family-oriented and hardworking. He said that countries value Indian workers for their sincerity and dedication.

Indians Valued For Hard Work, Says Goyal

Goyal noted that Germany and other countries have a strong demand for skilled Indian workers, highlighting their willingness to work hard and contribute to their host societies.

His remarks underscored the role played by the Indian diaspora in strengthening India's ties with other countries, particularly through skilled migration and people-to-people exchanges.

Goyal Urges Diaspora To Support Indian Students

During his interaction with the Indian community, Goyal also encouraged members of the diaspora to extend support to Indian students arriving in Germany, particularly those from less privileged backgrounds.

He stressed the importance of community support in helping students settle into a new country and access opportunities abroad.

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Remarks Come Amid Trade Discussions In Europe

Goyal's remarks came during his visit to Germany and the Netherlands, which included engagements on trade, skilled migration and economic cooperation.

The minister also participated in discussions concerning European climate policies and carbon border measures at events such as the Berlin Global Dialogue. His address to the diaspora highlighted the contribution of Indian professionals and workers to international economic and social ties.

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