 Markets Start September In Green; Sensex & Nifty Make Gains
On September 2, Monday, indices opened in a relatively green territory, Sensex began the day's trade at 82,567.12 & Nifty at 25,304.30.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
The Indian markets started the new month of September on a positive note. On Monday, September 2, in green, with Sensex at 82,567.12, up by 201.35 points or 0.24 per cent, and Nifty at 25,304.30, up by 68.40 points or 0.27 per cent.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 51,422.30, also up by 71.30 points or 0.14 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, HCL, Asian Paints and ITC were among the major gainers in the morning session, whereas, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and Titan were among the laggards.

From the Nifty tranche, Hero Moto Corp, HDFC Life and Cipla were among the gainers, while Maruti, ONGC and Eicher Motors were among the losers.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.87 against the dollar.

Markets on Friday 

The BSE Sensex increased by 231.16 points, or 0.28 per cent, ending the day at 82,365.77. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose by 83.95 points or 0.33 per cent, to close at 25,235.90.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank also closed in green. The index closed at 51,351.00, increasing by 198.25 or 0.39 per cent.

Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC, along with Sun Pharma, with gains of over 1 per cent. AU Bank in mid-cap companies gained over 7.21 per cent.

Losers: Among the losers were Reliance, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Tata Motors, which made losses of under 1 per cent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by 4.04 per cent to USD 72.95 a barrel at 07:55 IST. Brent crude prices also slumped by 3.18 per cent to USD 76.31 a barrel at 07:38 IST.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by 4.04 per cent to USD 72.95 a barrel at 07:55 IST. Brent crude prices also slumped by 3.18 per cent to USD 76.31 a barrel at 07:38 IST.

On Friday, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective jump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a rise its value.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,648.40, gaining 1.01 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 41,563.08 gaining 0.55 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a jump of 1.13 per cent to reach 17,713.62.

The Asian indices started in a mix, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.18 per cent to reach 38,716.79, in the early hours of the day's trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped by 1.66 per cent to drop to 17,691.13 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it dropped by 0.011 per cent to reach 2,674.01.

