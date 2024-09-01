Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Takes A Tour Of The Prototype; Watch Video

The Vande Bharat express train has been at the centre of the Indian government and the Indian Railways' program to project a change in the momentum of the most used mode of transport system in India.

The Luxury, Now For Longer Distances

The trains currently run in the intercity format, with coaches tailored for shorter distances, with chair cars in position.

As of August 31, 2024, there are a total of 86 Vande Bharat Express trains in service. This includes 18 16-car services and 36 8-car services.

Now, expanding on the same, the Indian Railways, which has been working on the 'Sleeper Trains' of the much-discussed Vande Bharat trains, has teased train enthusiasts.

In a video posted online, the Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav himself, can be seen taking a tour of the prototype for the Vande Bharat train.

First visuals of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach



Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw unveils prototype version of Vande Bharat sleeper coach#VandeBharatSleeperCoach @RailMinIndia https://t.co/4IBOOk8tp1 pic.twitter.com/uNMoPWYLGg — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 1, 2024

Modern Day, Modern Trains

The small snippet gives us a gist of the new state-of-the-art sleeper coaches. A lot like the existing lot of Vande Bharat trains, the train has modernised systems in place.

The automatic door opens on being motioned to do so. From there, we waltz through what looks like an area before the sleeper coaches. Then we enter the compartment with seating designed for a long journey in place.

A lot like the modern-day express and mail trains, one can walk through the vestibule, which shows a 3-tier-like orientation inside the train.

Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw inspects the Sleeper version of #VandeBharat Express train in #Bengaluru



Trials very soon, expected to complete the trials in about 2 months



Sleeper Vande Bharat Train expected to begin its service by year end (Dec'24)@RailMinIndia @BEMLltd pic.twitter.com/d6khfLAMog — Sameer Dixit (@sameerdixit16) September 1, 2024

India's first #VandeBharat Prototype Sleeper Train was unveiled today at BEML plant in Bengaluru. Likely to be operational by year-end.



They also have dedicated berths for train attendants. Good move. Hope they use it and not sell it off to travelers.



Now I just wish the… pic.twitter.com/RBlmeQgodB — Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) September 1, 2024

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Prototype of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach, Promises Passenger Operations in Three Months



By @Yourskamalk @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/SSnxBIU2rH — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 1, 2024

The interior looks sleek and sensitive to requirements with soft and rounded edges. It also has 'a climbing system or staris to ascend to the upper berth. The table between seats has cup/bottle holders.

Above, there is also a display inside the coach, displaying information.

In one of the videos, the minister can also be seen inspecting the train from the outside. In addition, Vasihnav is also seen sharing a conversation with the engineers who are a part of the project.

These coaches are being manufactured by the government-owned BEML Limited with the help of the government-owned Integral Coach Factory or ICF. These trains are embedded with Kavach security system. In addition, these trains are said to have the capacity to scale the speed of 220 Kmph.