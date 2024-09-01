 Heavy Rains Disrupt Train Services Across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh With 24 Trains Halted & 30 Cancelled; Visuals Surface
Heavy Rains Disrupt Train Services Across Telangana & Andhra Pradesh With 24 Trains Halted & 30 Cancelled; Visuals Surface

As many as 24 trains were stopped on the Vijayawada-Kazipet route as the track was flooded with water overflowing from lakes and streams at few places. Officials said 30 trains were cancelled in Vijayawada division. The railway track was damaged at a few places in Mahabubabad district in Telangana due to flood water.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have disrupted the train traffic in both states, resulting in stoppage, cancellation and diversion of several trains, officials said on Sunday.

Impact Of Heavy Rainfall

As many as 24 trains were stopped on the Vijayawada-Kazipet route as the track was flooded with water overflowing from lakes and streams at few places. Officials said 30 trains were cancelled in Vijayawada division. The railway track was damaged at a few places in Mahabubabad district in Telangana due to flood water. A tank breached at Ayodhya village near Mahabubabad, inundating the railway track. This forced the South Central Railway to cancel trains on the Vijayawada-Kazipet route.

The railway track was also damaged between Kesamudram and Intikanne. The concrete under the track was washed away due to floods. Water was flowing above the railway track near Mahabubabad. The railway authorities stopped Simhadri and Machilipatnam express trains at Mahabubabad Railway Station. Gautami, Sanghamitra Kanga-Kaveri, Charminar, and Yeshwantpur express trains were also halted. Mahabubnagar-Visakhapatnam Express was stopped at Pandillapalli for four hours as the track was flooded.

Names Of Trains That Were Either Canceled Or Diverted

The cancelled trains include Vijayawada-Secunderabad (12713), Secunderabad-Vijayawada (12714), Guntur-Secunderabad (17201), Secunderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17233), Secunderabad-Guntur (12706) and Guntur-Secunderabad (12705).

Many trains were diverted by the authorities.

Visakhapatnam-Nanded was diverted with all stoppages between Eluru and Secunderabad skipped. All stoppages of Visakhapatnam-Tirupati train Vijayawada and Secunderabad were skipped.

South Central Railway said that due to heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, several trains are being diverted and cancelled to avoid inconvenience to the travelling passengers as a safety measure.

In order to facilitate passengers with train running information, South Central Railway has set up additional helpline numbers at important Railway Stations.

Helpline Numbers Issued

Helpline numbers are Hyderabad 27781500, Secunderabad 27786140, 27786170, Kazipet 27782660, 8702576430, Warangal 27782751, Khammam 27782985, 08742-224541, 7815955306, Vijayawada 7569305697, Rajahmundry 08832420541, Tenali 08644-227600, Tuni 7815909479, Nellore 7815909469, Gudur 08624-250795, Ongole 7815909489, Gudivada 7815909462 and Bhimavaram Town 7815909402.

