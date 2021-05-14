Markets end mixed in lacklustre trade; Nifty drops 1% for the week with downside risk in near-term

The Nifty-50 is down by 1 percent this week as markets are worried about risks from rising inflation globally and extension of Covid-19 restrictions in various states locally. After seeing unprecedented up move since the start of the year the BSE Metal Index fell by 4 percent this week. said Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities, said, amongst sectors the BSE Capital Goods Index is by 4 percent followed by BSE utilities which is up by 2.7 percent. PSU stocks were major gainers this week led by names like Coal India, IOC, Power Grid and NTPC. The BSE PSU Index was up 3 percent this week. The staggered state level restrictions rather than a nationwide lockdown is limiting the impact relative to last year. The stable 10 Year G-Sec Yield and Indian currency is also helping Indian markets sustain even though we are seeing the highest spread of the pandemic.

Due to the steep rise in both soft and hard commodity prices the threat of higher inflation looms over all global economies. The annual CPI inflation in the US surged to 4.2 percent, the most since 2008. Tech stocks have taken a beating this week with the Nasdaq Composite Index down 4.6 percent in the first four days of this week. Asian markets too have corrected sharply this week after the crash in Taiwan where the Taiex Index corrected by 8.4 percent this week, said Oza, said.