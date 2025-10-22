Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 23, 2025

File Image |

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the Muhurat Trading session 2025, marking the start of Samvat 2082 on October 21, with modest gains. The special one-hour trading window, held from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, saw the indices extend their winning streak to a fifth consecutive session and close at their highest levels since September 2024, despite noticeable volatility.

Markets hit fresh 52-week highs but faced profit booking, with the Sensex slipping nearly 250 points and the Nifty trimming 66 points from intraday peaks. At close, the Sensex rose 62.97 points or 0.07% to 84,426.34, while the Nifty gained 25.45 points or 0.1% to settle at 25,868.60.

Market breadth remained strong with 2,890 stocks advancing, 927 declining, and 179 unchanged. Infosys was among the top gainers after the Trump administration clarified exemptions to the $100,000 H-1B visa fee, easing concerns for Indian IT firms.

Other major gainers included Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, M&M, Grasim, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Labs, and Bajaj Finance, while Kotak Bank, HCLTech, ICICI Bank, Max Healthcare, Asian Paints, and Bharti Airtel were among the notable laggards.

The Nifty Midcap and SmallCap indices edged up 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively, while the Bank Nifty slipped 0.04%, snapping a four-day uptrend. Over the past year, Sensex has gained around 7.5% and Nifty nearly 9%, setting a positive undertone for Samvat 2082.

With fiscal and monetary reforms showing results and festive demand boosting automobile and consumer goods sales, analysts expect earnings growth of 8–10% in FY26 and up to 15% in FY27, which could drive a market rally.

In the near term, optimism around a potential India–US trade deal may support sentiment, though consolidation near 26,000 on the Nifty is likely. Indian equities, which had underperformed since September 2024 amid foreign outflows and tariff concerns, are now regaining strength supported by policy measures, GST cuts, and improving earnings outlook.

Globally, Asian and European markets advanced as easing US–China trade tensions lifted sentiment, while India VIX dipped 0.5% to 11.30, indicating reduced near-term volatility.

NBCC - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Since the beginning of October the stock has taken support at its 40 and 100 EMA levels and continues to trade above those levels. It is also comfortably trading above 200 EMA levels on daily charts signalling strong momentum both in the short as well medium to longer term horizon. This is supported by consistent order wins, positive RSI divergence visibility and positive super trend indicator reinforcing bullish momentum.

BUY NBCC CMP 112.72 SL 108.12 TGT 116.77

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 23rd Oct 2025

Ola Electric:

With respect to news article captioned ‘Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric execs booked after employee's suicide’ dated October 20, 2025, published in mainstream media. In this regard, Ola Electric expressed deep sorrow over the passing of its colleague, Mr. Aravind, extending condolences to his family.

The company clarified that Mr. Aravind had not raised any employment-related grievances and had no direct interaction with senior management. An FIR filed in connection with the matter is being legally challenged, with the Karnataka High Court granting protective orders in favour of Ola Electric and its officials. No chargesheet has been filed, and the company has completed Mr. Aravind’s full and final settlement while fully cooperating with the authorities in the ongoing investigation.

Expleo Solutions:

The Board of Directors has accorded their consent to close the Competence Centre of the Company located at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. The reason for closure is to consolidate the Coimbatore Centre with Company’s MEPZ branch office of the Company in Chennai, for operational reasons. This will increase delivery efficiency and administrative oversight. The exact date of closure will be intimated in due course.

TAC Infosec:

In a move that could reshape the future of blockchain security, Binance’s BNB Chain has partnered with Cyberscope, a subsidiary of India’s TAC InfoSec, naming it one of its exclusive smart contract audit partners.

The collaboration places Cyberscope at the center of Binance’s massive developer ecosystem- a network that powers thousands of decentralized apps and billions in daily transactions. People close to the matter say the partnership could translate to more than 2,000 new audit opportunities every year, a scale few cybersecurity companies have ever reached in the Web3 world.

DroneAcharya Aerial:

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd has been awarded a work order by the Indian Army (Ministry of Defence) for the supply of 500 (QTY) Sub Tactical Very Short Range Drones. This order reinforces the company’s focus on the defense and security segment and validates its technological strength and manufacturing capabilities in FPV drones. The project is expected to contribute positively to the company's growth and reputation in the defense domain.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle:

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported record festive season sales, delivering over 1 lakh cars between Navratri and Diwali — a robust 33% growth over last year, according to Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO of Tata Motors. The Tata Nexon led the surge with 38,000 units sold, up 73% YoY, followed by the Tata Punch at 32,000 units, a 29% increase. The company’s electric vehicle portfolio also saw strong traction, with 10,000 units sold, marking a 37% YoY rise.