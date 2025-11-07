Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 7, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened flattish and displayed notable bearish momentum throughout the session, reflecting a lack of buying appetite and sunk below 25500 zones. It formed a bearish candle on daily frame with longer upper shadow which signals pressure at any bounces. It closed near its lower band with losses of around 90 points and continues to form lower highs – lower lows from the last five sessions. Now till it holds below 25650, weakness could be seen towards 25350 then 25200 zones while resistances have shifted lower to 25700 then 25800 zones.



On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26000 then 25700 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25500 then 25200 strike. Call writing is seen at 25600 then 25700 strike while Put writing is seen at 25500 then 25550 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25000 to 26000 zones while an immediate range between 25200 to 25700 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index started the session on a flat to mildly positive note but failed to build on early gains, slipping below 83800 zones as selling pressure emerged right from the start. The index remained under a bearish grip with every minor recovery attempt being sold into and eventually drifted lower to close near its day’s low. On the daily chart it formed a bearish candle with an upper shadow highlighting continued weakness and pressure at higher levels. The index finally closed with losses of around 150 points. Now till it holds below 83500, weakness could be seen towards 83000 then 82700 zones while resistances have shifted lower to 83500 then 83800 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened marginally lower and gradually drifted lower towards 57500 zones in the first half of the session. Later, it remained consolidative in a narrow range of 200 points between 57500 to 57700 zones with overall negative bias. It formed a small bearish candle on daily scale as selling pressure was seen at higher zones and closed below its 10 DEMA. Now till it holds below 57750 zones some weakness could be seen towards 57250 then 57000 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 57750 then 58000 levels.



Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.28% at 25637 levels. Positive setup seen in Astral, Asian Paints, Paytm, Indus Tower, Ashok Leyland, Biocon, Dabur, Reliance, UPL and M & M while weakness in Delhivery, Grasim, Indian Hotel, Voltas, Adani Enterprise, Voltas, PGEL, PB Fintech, Godrej Properties and Power Grid.

ENGINERSIN - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Engineers India Ltd has taken multiple support around 190 odd levels and managed t0 bounce from those levels. The stock is nearing that support level as seen in the trendline. We expect the same kind of movement as seen in the past with RSI around 40 reflecting the stock is nearing an oversold position triggering bullish momentum.



BUY ENGINERSIN CMP 194.40 SL 191.12 TGT 201.80

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 7th Nov 2025

Bajaj Steel:

Bajaj Steel Industries has received an advance payment towards an export order originally booked in the year 2022, valued at approximately Rs 100 crore. The said order pertains to the design, manufacturing, supply, supervision of installation, and commissioning of Cotton Ginning Machines and Equipment, to be executed and delivered over a period of one year.

HCC:

The company targets sustained growth supported by a robust Rs 13,152 crore order book and a Rs 57,000 crore bid pipeline. It secured Rs 2,770 crore in new orders, including the Patna Metro and Hindalco Smelter projects. The firm is driving deleveraging with Rs 339 crore in prepayments and plans a Rs 1,000–1,100 crore rights issue in Q3FY26. Focus remains on hydro, transport, and water projects, maintaining margin stability at 16.1% amid nationwide infrastructure expansion.

NBCC:

NBCC has signed a Strategic MOU with M/s Goldfields Commercials PTY Ltd., a leading Real Estate Developer in Australia, for the identification, development, and execution of real estate, housing, infrastructure and redevelopment projects in Australia. Through this MOU, the parties are establishing the intent to collaborate strategically on mutual areas of interest, joint development, project management, infrastructure development, housing construction, etc.

Godawari Power & Ispat:

The Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation Limited has allotted leasehold land of 182.937 Hectare (i.e. 452.03 Acres) at Village : Sarora Tehsil : Tilda, District : Raipur Chhattisgarh to the Company vide lease deed dated 31st October 2025, which was received on 6th November 2025 for lease period of 99 years upto October 2124 for the purpose of setting up of Integrated Steel Plant at Sarora, Raipur Chhattisgarh.

RITES:

RITES Limited, the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Director General of Naval Projects (DGNP), Mumbai, Indian Navy. The partnership aims at providing consultancy services for naval infrastructure works in the Mumbai region.

Under the MoU, RITES will extend its expertise in soil investigation, feasibility studies, structural and architectural designs, preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), project management consultancy, bid management, third-party inspection services, and other preparatory technical consultancy activities.