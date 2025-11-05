Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 6, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened on a negative note and after the initial attempt towards 25800 marks, it failed to hold at higher levels and drifted lower throughout the day. It sunk to 25578 levels and closed with losses of around 170 points. The session witnessed swings within a range and despite intermittent buying, near term selling pressure was intact. It formed a bearish candle on daily frame and continues to form lower highs – lower lows from the last four sessions. Now till it holds below 25700, weakness could be seen towards 25500 then 25350 zones while resistances have shifted lower to 25800 then 25950 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26000 then 25800 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 25200 strike. Call writing is seen at 26000 then 25700 strike while Put writing is seen at 25200 then 25250 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25100 to 26000 zones while an immediate range between 25400 to 25800 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a flattish note but failed to sustain above 84000 marks encountering selling pressure right from the opening tick. Every intraday bounce faced renewed supply, keeping the index under pressure throughout the session and it eventually settled near day’s low. On the daily chart it formed a bearish candle with an upper shadow reflecting persistent selling pressure at higher levels. The index finally ended the session with losses of around 520 points, closing below 83500 zones. Now till it holds below 83700 zones, weakness can be seen towards 83200 then 83000 zones while hurdles can be seen at 83700 then 84000 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened marginally lower near 57950 zones but remained quite choppy in a narrow range of 250 points between 57800 to 58050 zones for most part of the session. It formed an inside bar pattern on daily scale as momentum is missing on either sides. However the index is hovering near its 10 DEMA as multiple supports are intact at lower zones. Now it has to hold above 57750 zones for an up move towards 58350 then 58577 levels while on the downside support is seen at 57750 then 57500 zones.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.77% at 25699 levels. Positive setup seen in Dabur, Delhivery, Titan, Max Financial, ICICI Lombard, GMR Airport, Bharti Airtel, M&M, BPCL and AU Bank while weakness in NCC, Hero MotoCorp, CDSL, BDL, Power Grid, Torrent Power, Kfin Tech, Coal India, CAMS and PFC.

ENGINERSIN - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Engineers India Ltd is currently forming a symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating consolidation before a potential breakout. The stock is nearing the triangle’s apex, suggesting an imminent move either way. Support lies near Rs 190, while resistance is around Rs 205–207. RSI at ~45 reflects neutral momentum; a breakout above Rs 207 could trigger bullish momentum, whereas a close below ₹190 may invite further weakness.

BUY ENGINERSIN CMP 197.50 SL 188.00 TGT 212.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 6th Nov 2025



Mafatlal Industries:

The company reported its highest-ever half-yearly revenue at Rs 2,269.9 crore, up 56.8% YoY, driven by strong execution in Consumer Durables and Textile segments. Operating EBITDA rose 53.5% YoY, supported by growth in the Institutional and Uniform business. The Textile segment delivered a robust 35.6% YoY revenue increase with EBIT margin improving to 6.9%. Operating EBITDA growth outpaced Total EBITDA, indicating improved core profitability. The order book remains healthy at Rs 900 crore, positioning the company for continued strong performance.

Sarveshwar Foods:

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) has signed a MoU with Green Point Pte. Ltd, Singapore, marking a step towards expanding India’s rice export footprint in global markets. Under this MoU, both parties have expressed their intent to explore potential commercial arrangements for the procurement and export of 50,000 metric tons of Indian rice, valued at approx Rs 173.9 crore on a CFR basis. The proposed procurement include; Indian Parboiled Rice of 40,000 Metric Tons and India White Rice of 10,000 Metric Tons.

Sheela Foam:

The company in its Board meeting has approved the subsequent investment of Rs 30 crore in House of Kieraya Limited (Furlenco), a leading furniture company strong in the online segment. It operates in cities including Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi NCR. The subscription in shares will increase investment in the target company.

Fabtech Technologies:

The Company has secured an order/contract with One of the upcoming Veterinary manufacturing Companies in the North African Region which will be Eu GMP certified and to export to EU and neighbouring African countries. The nature of the order includes to build Next-Generation Veterinary Formulations Facility in North Africa and is to be executed by Q1FY27. Kindly note the order price ranges from Rs 49 crore to Rs 52 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders:

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) reported a strong Q2FY26 performance, with net profit surging 56.2% YoY to Rs 153 crore and revenue rising 45.5% to Rs 1,677.4 crore on robust defence shipbuilding execution. EBITDA doubled to Rs 156 crore, with margins improving to 9.3% from 5.9%. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per share, totaling Rs 65.87 crore, with 11th November 2025, as the record date.