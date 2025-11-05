 Chalet Hotels Reports Profit After Tax Of ₹154.81 Crore Amid Unpredictable Weather & Geopolitical Shifts
Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 95 per cent to Rs 735.3 crore compared to Rs 377.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 08:31 AM IST
Mumbai: Chalet Hotels on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 154.81 crore for the quarter ending September 30.The company had posted a loss of Rs 138.51 crore during the second quarter of 2024-25, Chalet Hotels said in a regulatory filing.Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 95 per cent to Rs 735.3 crore compared to Rs 377.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"Chalet delivered a strong and steady performance this quarter, reaffirming the resilience of our diversified portfolio and the power of our operational discipline. Even amid volatile external conditions, from unpredictable weather to geopolitical shifts, our teams executed with clarity, consistency, and purpose," Dr Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO, Chalet Hotels said.

The quarter also marked a strategic milestone with the debut of ATHIVA Hotels & Resorts, Chalet's own premium lifestyle brand anchored in joy, wellness, and sustainability, he said.

"The transformation of the iconic The Dukes Retreat into ATHIVA Resort & Spa, Khandala sets the stage for a broader brand roll-out in the years ahead, strengthening Chalet's position as an integrated and future ready hospitality platform," he added.

