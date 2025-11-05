 Punjab State Power's Director Sacked Due To "Serious Misconduct" In Fuel Cost Management At State-Run Thermal Power Plants
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPunjab State Power's Director Sacked Due To "Serious Misconduct" In Fuel Cost Management At State-Run Thermal Power Plants

Punjab State Power's Director Sacked Due To "Serious Misconduct" In Fuel Cost Management At State-Run Thermal Power Plants

The decision came just two days after IAS officer Garg took charge as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of PSPCL.On his very first day in office, Garg had suspended Chief Engineer Harish Sharma, who was in charge of the same two thermal power plants, over similar fuel cost irregularities.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Patiala: The Punjab government on Tuesday terminated the services of Harjit Singh, the director (generation) of the power utility ?Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd, citing "serious misconduct" in fuel cost management at state-run thermal power plants.

According to an official order issued by Power Secretary and Chairman PSPCL Basant Garg, the government observed that despite the power utility owning its own coal mine at Pachhwara in Jharkhand, the fuel cost at Guru Gobind Singh Super thermal plant in Rupnagar, and Sri Guru Amardas Thermal Plant, Goindwal Sahib, was found 0.75 paise to Rs 1.25 per unit higher than that of private thermal plants, causing losses of several crores of rupees to the corporation.

Read Also
Punjab News: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected SGPC President For 5th Term In A Row
article-image

"This clearly indicates major manipulation in fuel cost component. This act amounts to serious misconduct on the part of Sh. Harjit Singh, Director (Generation), PSPCL, Patiala. As per the terms and conditions of his appointment, the State Government, in case of misconduct, can terminate his services at any time without any notice. Therefore, his services are hereby terminated with immediate effect," read the order.

The decision came just two days after IAS officer Garg took charge as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of PSPCL.On his very first day in office, Garg had suspended Chief Engineer Harish Sharma, who was in charge of the same two thermal power plants, over similar fuel cost irregularities.

FPJ Shorts
'SBI Open To Collaborating With Foreign Banks Once RBI Makes It Possible For Local Banks To Do Acquisition Finance': Chairman
'SBI Open To Collaborating With Foreign Banks Once RBI Makes It Possible For Local Banks To Do Acquisition Finance': Chairman
UEFA Champions League Round Up: Alexander-Arnold Suffers Defeat On Anfield Return, Van De Ven's Wonder Goal & Max Dowman Sets New Record
UEFA Champions League Round Up: Alexander-Arnold Suffers Defeat On Anfield Return, Van De Ven's Wonder Goal & Max Dowman Sets New Record
Chalet Hotels Reports Profit After Tax Of ₹154.81 Crore Amid Unpredictable Weather & Geopolitical Shifts
Chalet Hotels Reports Profit After Tax Of ₹154.81 Crore Amid Unpredictable Weather & Geopolitical Shifts
US Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Poll, Scripts History By Becoming 1st Muslim Mayor Of NYC
US Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Poll, Scripts History By Becoming 1st Muslim Mayor Of NYC

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'SBI Open To Collaborating With Foreign Banks Once RBI Makes It Possible For Local Banks To Do...

'SBI Open To Collaborating With Foreign Banks Once RBI Makes It Possible For Local Banks To Do...

Chalet Hotels Reports Profit After Tax Of ₹154.81 Crore Amid Unpredictable Weather & Geopolitical...

Chalet Hotels Reports Profit After Tax Of ₹154.81 Crore Amid Unpredictable Weather & Geopolitical...

Punjab State Power's Director Sacked Due To "Serious Misconduct" In Fuel Cost Management At...

Punjab State Power's Director Sacked Due To

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Will Invest ₹3,000 Crore In Hiriyuru Plant In Karnataka

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Will Invest ₹3,000 Crore In Hiriyuru Plant In Karnataka

State Bank Of India Embarks On Drive To Cut The KYC Process To A Single One Across Branches

State Bank Of India Embarks On Drive To Cut The KYC Process To A Single One Across Branches