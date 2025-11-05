German Company Celonis To Expand Presence In India By Sending 300 People

File Image |

Munich: Celonis plans to expand India presence to nearly a third of its global headcount by the end of FY27, underscoring the country's growing significance in global strategy of the process intelligence firm.The Munich, Germany, headquartered company will have an estimated 300 people in India by end of current fiscal year, a number that is expected to scale to about 1,500 by FY27-end, Carsten Thoma, President of Celonis, told reporters on the sidelines of the company's annual event Celosphere 2025.

Thoma recalled that a year and half ago he had created an internal hashtag 'Indiaisourfuture', underlining his conviction in potential of the market.Thoma highlighted India's rising prominence in the global landscape, citing the increase in the number of Indian companies in the Fortune Global 2000 list to 65 and the evolution of global capability centres (GCCs) into full-fledged international hubs.

He noted that the number of Indian companies in global 2000 list has risen from just a handful a few years ago, to 65 now.Moreover, there's a clear trend that GCCs are morphing into international hubs in India, with decision-making powers vested in them."It is very fascinating to watch that type of growth... I think there's absolutely no version of this world where India is not absolutely crucial for the overall balance, on a very high level," he said.

The company is looking to significantly increase its presence in India."...we are definitely planning to increase our presence there further. We're doing it already, and I think by end of 2027 we plan to have at least a third of our employee base in India," he said.Thoma added, "We are going to end the fiscal year with close to 300 (people), and at the end of 2027 that should be 1,500." As such, Celonis' Process Intelligence platform helps customers create a living digital twin of their operations across systems, departments, and other organisations, a Process Intelligence Graph of sorts.

The Celonis platform provides the capabilities to analyse, design, and operate autonomous processes and agents, integrating AI into enterprise operations.

