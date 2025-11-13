Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 13, 2025

File Image |

The Nifty 50 opened with a significant gap-up and delivered a robust performance after exit polls indicated a likely NDA win in the Bihar assembly elections. The index maintained its position above all major moving averages, with momentum indicators showing renewed strength. Buoyed by the improved sentiment, analysts foresee the index testing the 26,000–26,100 range in the near term, though minor consolidation phases may occur. Immediate support remains anchored around the 25,670–25,700 zone.

File Image |

During the session, the Nifty surged over 100 points at the open and touched an intraday high of 25,935 before witnessing mild profit booking in the final hour. Despite this, the broader trend stayed strong as the index closed 181 points (0.7%) higher at 25,876, forming a bullish candle with upper and lower shadows on the daily chart — a pattern that typically signals continuation of an uptrend amid volatility.

Technical indicators reinforced the bullish outlook. The RSI, at 61.27, approached a positive crossover, while the Stochastic RSI maintained its bullish signal. The MACD continued to edge higher below its reference line, with waning weakness in the histogram. If the current gap remains unfilled for the next few sessions, it may confirm a bullish runaway gap — often observed mid-trend — opening the path toward 26,100–26,200 levels. Key short-term support is seen at 25,700.

Weekly options data indicated that Nifty may oscillate between 25,500 and 26,000 in the immediate term. The highest Call OI was recorded at the 26,000 strike, followed by 26,500 and 25,900, with strong Call writing at 26,700, 25,900, and 26,000. On the Put side, maximum OI stood at 25,800, then 25,500 and 25,600, alongside notable Put writing at 25,800, 25,900, and 25,850.

Bank Nifty also maintained a positive structure, rallying toward 58,500 before paring gains due to late profit booking. It closed at 58,275, up 136 points, still above its falling resistance trendline near 58,250. Although it formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, the index extended its higher-high pattern for a fourth straight session and stayed comfortably above all moving averages. The RSI climbed to 64.44, Stochastic RSI remained bullish, and the MACD showed signs of recovery as its histogram weakness eased. Immediate support lies at 57,900–57,800, with a drop below 57,800 potentially dragging it to 57,400, while resistance at 58,500–58,600 could open room for a rally toward 59,000 if breached.

File Image |

Meanwhile, India VIX fell 3.04% to 12.11, offering additional comfort to the bulls; a further slide below 11.5 could strengthen their position. On the stock front, top Nifty gainers included Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HDFC Life, whereas Tata Steel, TMPV, Bharat Electronics, Shriram Finance, and Grasim Industries lagged. Sectorally, barring realty, all indices ended higher, with notable strength in media, auto, telecom, IT, and consumer durables, which advanced 1–2%.

BERGEPAINT - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has been trading in a narrow range since the past few months and has today given a breakout and closed above its previous highs of 550 levels indicating strength. Further it is also making higher highs and higher lows with stock trading comfortably above all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels on daily chart. With a positive super trend indicator, positive RSI divergence supported by increase in volumes, the risk-reward looks good for Berger Paints.

File Image |

BUY BERGEPAINT CMP 560.10 SL 540.00 TGT 580.20

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 13th Nov 2025

Asian Paints:

With reference to earlier disclosures wherein the company had proposed setting up a Rs 2,000 crore water-based paint manufacturing facility with a capacity of 4 lakh kilolitres per annum at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Following the allotment of land by MPIDC, the company has now received approval from the CCIP to commence manufacturing within three years from the date of receiving Environmental Clearance (EC). There is no impact on the incentives or benefits granted by the state government. The company will provide further updates on material developments as applicable.

Medplus:

Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has received one suspension order for a Drug License of a store situated in the state of Andhra Pradesh for a period of seven days. The impact on financial operations is likely to be around Rs 3.82 lakhs as per press release.

Cosmo First:

Cosmo First has entered a strategic 50-50 joint venture with Filmax Corporation, a renowned South Korean Films & Chemical Company with strong local market equity. The new entity is set to jointly introduce and scale multiple business verticals of Cosmo First into the South Korean market and take Filmax products into the global market through the former’s various global arms.

The JV will combine Cosmo First’s advanced technology, global supply chain, and expertise in specialty films, chemicals, and packaging with Filmax Corporation’s strong brand presence and market reach in South Korea. Both will hold equal equity, aiming to deliver superior products through local insights and global best practices.

Indraprastha Gas:

The Board at its meeting held on 12th November 2025, has approved an Alliance-cum-Partnership Agreement between IGL and MASAH Construction Company, Saudi Arabia, for participating in pre-qualification for tender to obtain license for development of Natural Gas Distribution networks in various industrial cities of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Sunpharma:

Sun Pharma presented two posters on utreglutide at ObesityWeek® 2025, highlighting its strong efficacy in weight and lipid reduction. Thirteen weeks of dosing led to a 6.8% drop in body weight and waist circumference in individuals with obesity and MASLD, while a ten-week study showed similar weight loss along with ~10% reductions in TC and LDL. The drug was well tolerated, with mostly mild gastrointestinal side effects.