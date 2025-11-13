State-Owned National Aluminium Company Pays Record Dividend Of ₹1,928.46 Crore For The Financial Year 2024-25

File Image |

Bhubaneswar: State-owned National Aluminium Company (Nalco) Ltd on Wednesday paid a record dividend of Rs 1,928.46 crore for the financial year 2024-25, a statement said.In it was the central government's share of Rs 988.88 crore.A cheque for the amount was handed over to Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy by NALCO CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh in New Delhi.

The #dividend cheque for ₹988.88 Cr. for FY 2024-25 was handed over to the #GovtOfIndia. The cheque was presented to Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal & Mines, in the presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, IAS, Secretary, @MinesMinIndia by Shri B.P. Singh, @CMDNALCO,… pic.twitter.com/z8P5MCM1nt — NALCO (@NALCO_India) November 12, 2025

NALCO, which commenced commercial operations in 1987, has consistently earned profits and declared dividends since 1992, the statement said.The company has so far paid a cumulative dividend of Rs 14,331 crore, of which Rs 9,556 crore has been paid to the Centre, which currently holds 51.28 per cent equity.

After achieving its best-ever quarterly performance during the July-September period, NALCO declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, which is 80 per cent on the face value of Rs 5 each, amounting to Rs 734.65 crore.

