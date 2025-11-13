 State-Owned National Aluminium Company Pays Record Dividend Of ₹1,928.46 Crore For The Financial Year 2024-25
PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 08:48 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: State-owned National Aluminium Company (Nalco) Ltd on Wednesday paid a record dividend of Rs 1,928.46 crore for the financial year 2024-25, a statement said.In it was the central government's share of Rs 988.88 crore.A cheque for the amount was handed over to Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy by NALCO CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh in New Delhi.

After achieving its best-ever quarterly performance during the July-September period, NALCO declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, which is 80 per cent on the face value of Rs 5 each, amounting to Rs 734.65 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

