Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Discusses Investment & Innovation With Members Of The USISPF

New Delhi: Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday held discussions with members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and leading business representatives on a wide range of issues including collaboration in the transmission sector, investment by American companies in innovative energy storage solutions and reliable & quality power supply to upcoming data centres in India, and affordability of green hydrogen.

Chaired a meeting with the @USISPForum's Board of Directors Delegation today and deliberated upon partnerships in critical technology areas and innovation, strategic engagement, and investment flows between India and the US, in power, housing, and urban sectors.



Appreciated… pic.twitter.com/nSLUZcdrxv — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 12, 2025

The Minister appreciated the strong and positive response from USISPF members and business leaders, noting that the global investor community continues to express confidence in India’s future. During the interaction, Manohar Lal highlighted the Indian government's ambitious national missions across multiple domains, including energy transition, urban infrastructure development, the PM-AWAS Yojana, and digital infrastructure expansion.

He underscored India’s achievements in strengthening its power, housing and urban sectors, driven by innovation, investment, and inclusive growth. He also discussed the potential for exports of solar modules from India. The visiting delegation consisted of USISPF members, including its Chairman and JC2 Ventures Founder and CEO John Chambers, USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi, Google's Chief Technologist, Prabhakar Raghavan, Exxon Mobil Senior Vice President Jack P. Williams, and ReNew group President Vikram Kapur.

Both sides acknowledged the growing momentum in India–US energy cooperation, reflecting decades of strong diplomatic partnership and a shared commitment to sustainable development and energy security. Drawing inspiration from the Indian idea of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), the Minister emphasised India’s commitment to shared growth, shared responsibility, and a shared future.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to promoting bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. The forum aims to bring business and government together in new ways to create meaningful opportunities based on a strategic partnership between the U.S. and India. Its objective is to work closely together with business and government leaders to achieve the goals of driving economic growth, job creation, innovation, inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

