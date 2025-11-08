 BSE Imposes New Weekly Trading Surveillance Measures On Nine Stocks, Including RRP Semiconductors, To Address Excessive Volatility
IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
File Image |

Mumbai: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has imposed a new weekly trading surveillance measure on nine stocks, including RRP Semiconductors, to address excessive volatility following unusual price movements in the stocks.

The exchange announced that starting November 10, 2025, new measures will apply to companies exclusively listed on BSE under specific groups, that trade above Rs 100, have a 2 per cent price band, and possess a price/earnings (PE) ratio greater than 500 or negative, and that have reached the upper price band for two consecutive weeks.

“In continuation of our endeavour to maintain market integrity and curb excessive price movement in securities listed exclusively on the BSE trading platform, a need has been felt to further strengthen the extant surveillance measures,” the exchange said in a statement. BSE included nine stocks in this measure including, Citizen Infoline, Colab Platforms, Dugar Housing Developments, EMA India, Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company, Omansh Enterprises, Oswal Overseas, RRP Defense and RRP Semiconductor.

Securities placed under this measure can only trade once a week, either on Monday or the first trading day of the week, within a 1 per cent price band. BSE announced that identification of stocks will occur weekly on Fridays or the last trading day of the week, with quarterly reviews for exiting the framework and with a minimum one-month retention.

BSE also said that the new framework will be in addition to all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchanges from time to time. The exchange also clarified that "the shortlisting of securities under this framework is purely on account of market surveillance, and should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company."

