 Maharashtra Government Approves ₹3,000 Crore Loan From Central Finance Firm HUDCO To Acquire Land For Setting Up Business Centre In Nagpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaharashtra Government Approves ₹3,000 Crore Loan From Central Finance Firm HUDCO To Acquire Land For Setting Up Business Centre In Nagpur

Maharashtra Government Approves ₹3,000 Crore Loan From Central Finance Firm HUDCO To Acquire Land For Setting Up Business Centre In Nagpur

The ambitious project, part of the 'New Nagpur' initiative, will be developed by the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) on approximately 692.06 hectares of land in villages Godhani (Khurd) and Ladgaon (Khurd) in Hingna tehsil.The state finance department issued a Government Resolution (GR) following a cabinet decision taken on September 3 to provide a guarantee.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a state guarantee of Rs 3,000 crore for a loan from central finance firm HUDCO to acquire land for setting up an International Business and Finance Centre (IBFC) in Nagpur.

The ambitious project, part of the 'New Nagpur' initiative, will be developed by the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) on approximately 692.06 hectares of land in villages Godhani (Khurd) and Ladgaon (Khurd) in Hingna tehsil.The state finance department issued a Government Resolution (GR) following a cabinet decision taken on September 3 on giving guarantee.

Read Also
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road...
article-image

According to the GR, it has been decided to borrow a total of Rs 6,500 crore from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), a central government financial institution, for developing the IBFC. The state guarantee for Rs 3,000 crore has been approved for the first phase focusing on land acquisition.

The guarantee will remain valid for 12 months from the date of the GR's issuance, the document stated.The government has laid down stringent conditions for the guarantee, making it clear that NMRDA will be the principal debtor and the state will not bear liability for delayed payments or penalty charges."In case of default, the mortgaged movable and immovable property of the authority must be sold to recover the loan before invoking the government guarantee," the resolution clarified.

FPJ Shorts
US Congress Votes To End Longest Government Shutdown After 42 Days
US Congress Votes To End Longest Government Shutdown After 42 Days
Nazara Technologies Reports ₹33.9 Crore Loss, Records Impairment On Investment In Moonshine Technologies After India's Ban On Real Money-Based Online Gaming
Nazara Technologies Reports ₹33.9 Crore Loss, Records Impairment On Investment In Moonshine Technologies After India's Ban On Real Money-Based Online Gaming
State-Owned National Aluminium Company Pays Record Dividend Of ₹1,928.46 Crore For The Financial Year 2024-25
State-Owned National Aluminium Company Pays Record Dividend Of ₹1,928.46 Crore For The Financial Year 2024-25
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹3,000 Crore Loan From Central Finance Firm HUDCO To Acquire Land For Setting Up Business Centre In Nagpur
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹3,000 Crore Loan From Central Finance Firm HUDCO To Acquire Land For Setting Up Business Centre In Nagpur
Read Also
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using...
article-image

The authority will be required to submit monthly progress reports on loan repayment and financial status reports every six months to both urban development and finance departments.A guarantee fee of Rs 0.50 per Rs 100 per year of the outstanding loan amount will be charged, payable every six months by April 1 and October 1. Late payments will attract 16 per cent interest for the first three months and 24 per cent thereafter, according to the GR.

The government has also mandated that a committee including representatives from urban development and finance departments must approve any sale of mortgaged assets with final approval required from the state administration.The IBFC project is expected to position Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra located in the Vidarbha region, as a major business and financial hub in central India.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nazara Technologies Reports ₹33.9 Crore Loss, Records Impairment On Investment In Moonshine...

Nazara Technologies Reports ₹33.9 Crore Loss, Records Impairment On Investment In Moonshine...

State-Owned National Aluminium Company Pays Record Dividend Of ₹1,928.46 Crore For The Financial...

State-Owned National Aluminium Company Pays Record Dividend Of ₹1,928.46 Crore For The Financial...

Maharashtra Government Approves ₹3,000 Crore Loan From Central Finance Firm HUDCO To Acquire Land...

Maharashtra Government Approves ₹3,000 Crore Loan From Central Finance Firm HUDCO To Acquire Land...

Rajasthan Installs One Lakh Rooftop Solar Plants Under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Rajasthan Installs One Lakh Rooftop Solar Plants Under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Rooftop Solar Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Raises ₹247 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day...

Rooftop Solar Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Raises ₹247 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day...