Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 24th Sept 2025

Nifty index opened flattish and dripped lower in the first half of the session. It broke 25100 zones but bulls were seen active around these levels and pulled the index in the second half of the day. It recovered towards 25250 zones but witnessed volatility within a small range throughout the day. It formed a small bodied candle on the daily frame with longer lower shadow indicating smart buying was seen at lower levels. Now it has to hold above 25150 zones for an up move towards 25250 then 25350 zones while supports can be seen at 25050 then 24900 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25500 then 25300 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 25200 strike. Call writing is seen at 25500 then 25200 strike while Put writing is seen at 25200 then 25000 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24700 to 25700 zones while an immediate range between 25000 to 25400 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened on a flattish note and came under profit booking and selling pressure in the early part of the session. It later rebounded from the support of 81750 which also coincides with its 20 DEMA providing a cushion for the index. On the daily chart the Sensex formed a small bodied candle with a long lower shadow reflecting buying interest emerging at support zones. The index eventually ended the day nearly flat, with a marginal loss of around 60 points. Now till it holds above 81800 zones, strength could be seen towards 82400 then 82700 zones whereas supports are placed at 81800 then 81600 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note and gradually drifted lower towards 55150 zones in the first half of the session. However good recovery was seen from lower levels as the rate sensitive index extended the momentum towards 55650 levels in the latter part of the session. It formed a bullish candle on daily scale as good buying interest was seen at lower levels and it took support near its 50 DEMA. Now it has to hold above 55500 zones for an up move towards 55750 then 56000 zones while on the downside supports can be seen at 55250 then 55000 levels.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.10% at 25252 levels. Positive setup seen in AU Bank, Jindal Steel, Ashok Leyland, Kaynes Technology, Canara Bank, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, SBIN, Adani Enterprise and Bajaj Finance while weakness in Coforge, Mphasis, Godrej Consumer, Trent, Indian Hotel, Hindustan Unilever, DLF, Tech Mahindra, Dabur, IEX and Marico.

INDUSINDBK - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

IndusInd Bank is forming a strong double bottom around Rs 725, which also coincides with key support levels. On the weekly chart, there is a minor positive RSI divergence visible, suggesting a potential reversal. The stock offers a good risk-reward setup, with support placed at Rs 720 (closing basis stop loss – weekly) and upside potential towards gap area. Sustained trade above current levels with rising volumes could further strengthen bullish momentum.

BUY INDUSINDBK CMP 755.25 SL 720.00 TGT 900.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 24th Sept 2025

Lemon Tree Hotels:

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed two new deals: a Franchise Agreement for Keys Prima, Varanasi with 153 rooms and full amenities including banquet, pool, fitness center, and spa, and a License Agreement for Keys Select, Rewa with 50 rooms, two restaurants, a banquet hall, and pool. The Varanasi hotel will be franchised under Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., while the Rewa property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd. While expanding its footprint across the country in cities of all tiers, this signing by Lemon Tree Hotels perfectly aligns with its vision of becoming the most preferred hospitality chain across different segments.

Ceinsys Tech:

Ceinsys Tech Limited has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for appointment of agency for upgradation and procurement of ESRI ArcGIS Software Products Enterprise Agreement at MMRDA amounting to Rs 15.95 crore excluding GST. The order is for 4 years which includes license delivery and O & M support for 16 quarters (4 years) after license activation.

Dilip Buildcon:

The company through DBL-PSP Joint Venture has declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited Engineering, Procurement & Construction basis in the state of Kerela amounting to Rs 1,115.37 crore. The time period to complete the said order is 42 months. The nature of the order includes “Design, Construction, Testing, Commissioning and Operation & Maintenance of Infrastructure Works at Pudussery Central & Kannambra of Palakkad Node in Kerala under extension of Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) to Kochi via Coimbatore "On EPC Basis".

Paytm:

Paytm’s unit Paytm Money has partnered with Jio BlackRock to launch a systematic active equity fund for retail investors. The partnership will offer subscriptions to the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund and will be available on the Paytm Money app. Jio BlackRock Asset Management, a joint venture between billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services (JIOF.NS) , opens new tab and BlackRock (BLK.N) , opens new tab , planned to introduce nearly a dozen equity and debt funds in India by the year-end. Jio BlackRock intends to bypass the dominant channel of distributors, offering funds directly to institutional and retail investors.

Karur Vysya Bank:

Karur Vysya Bank has filed writ petitions before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court challenging reassessment proceedings initiated by the Income Tax Department for AYs 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23. The bank received notices under Section 148 and orders under Section 148A(3) of the Income-tax Act. It said the matter will not materially impact its financials or operations and that it has strong legal grounds to defend its case.