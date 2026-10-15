Marco Rubio's India Visit From October 17, Mukesh Ambani Meeting In Jamnagar And Energy Talks In Focus

Marco Rubio will visit India from October 17-22. |

Mumbai: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India from October 17 to 22, with business discussions, energy cooperation and meetings with Reliance Industries among the major highlights of his trip.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Thursday that Rubio's upcoming visit would focus more on business and trade, reflecting the growing economic relationship between the two countries.

Meetings Planned In Mumbai

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Gor said Rubio would hold several meetings with Indian government officials in Mumbai.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials from New Delhi are also expected to meet the US Secretary of State during his visit.

Rubio will arrive in India after visiting Samarkand in Uzbekistan. According to the US Department of State, strengthening energy cooperation will be an important part of his discussions.

Reliance Meeting In Jamnagar

A major highlight of Rubio's visit will be his trip to Jamnagar in Gujarat, where Reliance Industries operates one of the world's largest oil refining complexes.

Gor confirmed that Rubio would meet representatives of Reliance Industries during the visit.

When asked whether Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani would attend the meeting, Gor said he expected Ambani to be present.

The Jamnagar refining complex has a processing capacity of approximately 1.4 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Focus On US Refinery Investment

The visit also comes amid discussions surrounding Reliance's involvement in a proposed oil refinery project in Brownsville, Texas.

US President Donald Trump announced the project in March, describing it as America's first major new refinery in nearly 50 years.

Trump associated the project with an investment figure of $300 billion, although the project's final investment structure remains unclear.

Second India Visit This Year

This will be Rubio's second official visit to India this year.

During his previous visit in May, Rubio attended the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting hosted by Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Gor said the upcoming trip would be different, with greater attention given to commercial opportunities, energy partnerships and expanding bilateral trade between India and the United States.