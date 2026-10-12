Reliance Jio Says India Could Be Among First To Roll Out 6G, 8,000+ Patents Already Filed

Jio 6G |

Reliance Jio has said India could be among the first countries to launch commercial 6G services once global standards are finalised in 2030. The company made the claim at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, where it is displaying a pre-6G technology stack and what it calls India's first Giga MIMO Radio.

What Jio is showcasing?

The company's display includes the Giga MIMO Radio and a common baseband unit that it says can support both 5G and 6G networks. MIMO, short for multiple-input, multiple-output, is the antenna technology already used in advanced 5G networks, and Jio's Giga MIMO is its effort to extend that approach for future networks. Jio describes the radio as the first of its kind in India. That is the company's own description, and no independent confirmation was available.

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Targets for capacity and latency

Jio said 6G networks could deliver up to five times the capacity of current 5G networks, with a target of cutting latency, or response time, by nearly 10 times. Put simply, such networks would be able to carry more data for more users at once and respond faster. Data speeds are also expected to improve, the company said. These are targets stated by Jio, and 6G standards have not yet been finalised.

Patents and standards

Jio said it has filed more than 8,000 patents, including hundreds related to 6G, and has made over 934 contributions to global standards. Speaking on the sidelines of IMC 2026, Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani said the company had begun filing patents in the pre-6G space. He linked this to a target he attributed to the Prime Minister, under which 10 percent of 6G patents would come from India. The government has also set its own direction through the Bharat 6G Vision document, released in March 2023, which aims for India to contribute to the design, development and deployment of 6G by 2030.

AI and security focus

Jio expects 6G to make AI-based services more responsive, especially where quick answers matter. At IMC, it pointed to possible uses for farmers, doctors and students. The company said it is also working towards AI-native and quantum-safe networks, which it says would pair faster connectivity with stronger security.

Wider ambitions

Jio said it wants a larger role in four areas: hardware, software, patents and global standards. It described its IMC presence under two themes, "India's 6G in the Making" and "From India to the World". Akash Ambani also said Jio is developing an indigenous satellite technology stack, along with AI-enabled voice and data services.