India-US Ties Strengthen Across Defence, IT And Healthcare: US Ambassador Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has highlighted the expanding partnership between India and the United States, citing stronger cooperation in defence, information technology, healthcare and bilateral investments.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata on Monday to commemorate 250 years of American independence, Gor said both countries were pursuing opportunities across several sectors.

He emphasised that growing business ties, military collaboration and technological partnerships were strengthening the relationship.

Defence, Tech Cooperation Creates New Opportunities

Highlighting defence cooperation, Gor referred to Exercise Tarang Shakti, conducted at Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan, which he said involved more than 500 military personnel.

He described the exercise as an example of expanding military engagement between the two countries.

On technology, Gor said Indian and American companies were increasing investments in each other's markets.

He noted that several US businesses were establishing large manufacturing facilities in India, while Indian investments were also creating opportunities in America.

The ambassador described these developments as evidence of the economic potential of the bilateral partnership.

Healthcare was another important area of cooperation.

Gor highlighted India's role as a major supplier of generic medicines to the American market, saying the pharmaceutical relationship reflected US confidence in Indian manufacturers.

Gor also referred to a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump the previous week.

He suggested that additional developments in bilateral relations could follow, without providing further details.

The ambassador recalled Kolkata's historical connections with America, noting that former US President George Washington appointed Benjamin Joy as the city's first American Consul in 1792.

US Consul General in Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz described the independence anniversary as an opportunity to celebrate American democratic values and reaffirm longstanding ties with India.

She highlighted the importance of liberty, self-government and unity in the country's history.

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal also attended the programme.

The event underscored the historical relationship between Kolkata and the United States while highlighting contemporary cooperation in security, technology, investment and healthcare.

Gor's remarks reflected Washington's emphasis on strengthening economic and strategic engagement with New Delhi across multiple industries.