Mankind Pharma To Acquire 70% Stake In Cancer Therapy Firm ACTx, ₹511 Crore Deal Marks Entry Into Advanced Cancer Treatments

Mankind Pharma will acquire 70 percent of Belgium-based ACTx for Rs 511 crore. |

Mumbai: Mankind Pharma has announced a major investment in advanced cancer treatment by agreeing to acquire a 70 per cent stake in Belgium-based Armed Cell Therapeutics B.V. (ACTx) for €48 million, or approximately Rs 511.18 crore.

The acquisition marks Mankind Pharma’s entry into next-generation cancer cell therapies and strengthens its plans to expand into innovative healthcare treatments.

Rs 511 Crore Deal Through Dutch Subsidiary

The acquisition will be carried out through Mankind Pharma (Netherlands) B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Indian pharmaceutical company.

The company has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the stake. The entire payment will be made in cash through instalments.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals, wherever required under applicable local laws.

Mankind established its Netherlands subsidiary in August 2026 to invest in research, development and specialised therapies.

What Does ACTx Do?

ACTx develops advanced cancer treatments using chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology.

This treatment involves modifying immune cells to identify and destroy cancer cells.

The company is developing an improved version called armed CAR-T therapy, designed to make cancer treatment more effective and potentially longer-lasting.

Its main research programmes focus on non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, and small cell lung cancer.

ACTx is also exploring technology that could generate cancer-fighting CAR-T cells directly inside the patient's body.

Why Is This Acquisition Important?

Traditional CAR-T treatments have shown promising results in certain blood cancers. However, some patients experience relapses, while treating solid tumours remains challenging.

ACTx aims to overcome these problems through advanced cell engineering and additional biological components that strengthen the immune response.

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For Mankind Pharma, the acquisition provides access to specialised cancer research and international scientific expertise.

Mankind Focuses On Global Innovation

Arjun Juneja, Chief Operating Officer of Mankind Pharma, said innovation would become an important growth driver for the company in the coming decades.

He described the investment as an initial step towards developing a global pipeline of breakthrough therapies.

ACTx co-founder Paul Stoffels also highlighted the potential of next-generation CAR-T technology to improve cancer treatment outcomes.

Company Operations And Share Price

ACTx is headquartered in Belgium, with operations in the Netherlands and research activities in Pittsburgh, United States.

Mankind Pharma operates 32 manufacturing facilities and seven research and development centres in India, supported by more than 740 scientists.

Meanwhile, Mankind Pharma shares closed at Rs 2,347.60 on the NSE on Thursday, October 15, gaining 0.54 per cent.

The acquisition signals Mankind's growing focus on advanced therapies, although ACTx's treatments remain under development.