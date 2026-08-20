Mankind Pharma Licenses Two Insulin Products, Expands Diabetes Portfolio

Mankind Pharma signs an exclusive India licensing deal for two insulin products. | File

Mumbai: Mankind Pharma has entered into an exclusive in-licensing and marketing agreement with China-based Chongqing Chenan Biopharmaceutical for two insulin products in India.

The agreement covers Insulin Degludec and a combination of Insulin Degludec and Insulin Aspart. Mankind Pharma will commercialise both injectable treatments in the Indian market.

Diabetes portfolio expands

The partnership will expand Mankind Pharma's range of advanced injectable diabetes therapies and strengthen its presence in the country's growing diabetes-care market.

The company said the products would help it offer a broader selection of treatment options to patients. The deal also supports its strategy of increasing its presence in chronic therapies, including diabetes.

Insulin Degludec is a long-acting insulin analogue used to help manage blood sugar levels. Its combination with Insulin Aspart brings together long-acting and rapid-acting insulin in one treatment option.

Focus on global partnerships

Mankind Pharma said the agreement forms part of its plan to bring global pharmaceutical innovation to India through licensing partnerships.

Atish Majumdar, Senior President for Sales and Marketing at Mankind Pharma, said China was emerging as a centre for innovative biopharmaceutical assets.

He said the company remained focused on expanding its in-licensing pipeline from China after its partnerships for Insulin Aspart and Insulin Degludec.

The latest transaction is expected to improve access to advanced therapies for Indian patients while reinforcing Mankind Pharma's position in the injectable diabetes segment.

Domestic presence supports rollout

Mankind Pharma has a nationwide field force of more than 18,500 professionals and reaches over five lakh doctors across urban and rural areas.

The company operates 32 manufacturing facilities in India and has seven research and development centres supported by more than 740 scientists.

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Its portfolio covers acute and chronic treatment categories, including anti-infectives, cardiovascular medicines, gastrointestinal treatments, diabetes care, respiratory products, gynaecology and central nervous system therapies.

Mankind Pharma said the new agreement would complement its existing portfolio and help address the changing treatment requirements of diabetes patients across India.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by Mankind Pharma in its stock exchange filing and official press release.