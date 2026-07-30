Mankind Pharma Net Profit Drops 21% To ₹558.49 Crore In Q1 FY27

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Mumbai: Mankind Pharma Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹558.49 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a 20.69% decrease compared to ₹704.09 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,964.05 crore for Q1 FY27, down from ₹3,027.67 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter was ₹2,998.01 crore, a decrease from ₹3,078.69 crore year-on-year.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the reporting quarter rose to ₹2,241.44 crore, compared to ₹2,138.77 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefits expense increased to ₹683.56 crore from ₹592.15 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹13.53, down from ₹17.06 in Q1 FY26. Diluted EPS also decreased to ₹13.51 from ₹17.04.

Operational Highlights

The board also approved the issuance of a corporate guarantee in favour of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV), a wholly owned subsidiary. Additionally, the company divested its 100% stake in Broadway Hospitality Services Private Limited for ₹49 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.