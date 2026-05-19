Mankind Pharma Reports 22% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 203% In Q4 FY26

Mankind Pharma reported 22 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 2,581.8 crore. | File

Mumbai: Mankind Pharma Limited reported strong growth in its standalone Q4 FY26 results, with revenue from operations rising 22 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,581.8 crore from Rs 2,119.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit jumped 203 percent to Rs 713.6 crore compared to Rs 235.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax increased to Rs 788.0 crore from Rs 281.5 crore a year ago.

The company’s board approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 1.9 percent from Rs 2,632.7 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, quarterly net profit rose 59 percent from Rs 448.9 crore, supported by lower tax expenses and higher operating profitability.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 1,897.7 crore against Rs 2,057.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs fell to Rs 125.3 crore from Rs 165.1 crore a year earlier.

The quarter also included exceptional items of Rs 22.8 crore related mainly to labour code impact and stamp duty expenses linked to intellectual property transfer agreements.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said the branded generics women’s health business acquired from Bharat Serums and Vaccines was transferred to Mankind Pharma effective November 1, 2025. This transaction contributed to the quarter’s operational performance.

Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 550.9 crore from Rs 543.8 crore sequentially, while depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 109.4 crore. Basic earnings per share rose to Rs 17.29 from Rs 5.70 in Q4 FY25. Mankind Pharma continues to operate as a single pharmaceutical segment under Ind AS reporting norms.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations increased 9.6 percent to Rs 10,421.2 crore from Rs 9,507.4 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose 15 percent to Rs 2,037.6 crore compared to Rs 1,786.0 crore in the previous year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,315 crore against Rs 2,146.5 crore last year. The board also noted that senior executives, including Executive Chairman Ramesh Juneja and CEO Sheetal Arora, opted not to draw commission for FY26 to support future business expansion and strengthen the company’s cash position.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.