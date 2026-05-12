Mankind Pharma’s Rajeev Juneja Contributes ₹9.17 Crore To National Defence Fund On Operation Sindoor Anniversary

Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman Rajeev Juneja contributes ₹9.17 crore to the National Defence Fund on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor | File Photo

Mumbai, May 12: Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mankind Pharma, has contributed ₹9,17,91,950 to the National Defence Fund to mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, reaffirming his continued support for India’s Armed Forces.

The amount was deliberately chosen and carries symbolic significance, said Juneja, explaining that the number nine refers to the nine terror bases targeted during the operation, while the remaining digits reference the birth date of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making the contribution a carefully considered figure rather than a rounded sum.

Second consecutive contribution for Armed Forces welfare

This is the second consecutive year that Juneja has made a personal contribution towards the welfare of the Armed Forces.

He said the gesture reflects his belief that support for soldiers and defence personnel should remain consistent and not be limited to moments of heightened national attention.

“In moments of crisis, we come together with a strong sense of intent. But as time passes, that intensity often fades. For the Armed Forces, however, the responsibility never changes,” Juneja said.

“Their commitment is constant, regardless of public attention. This contribution is a small way of recognising that continuity.”

He added that sharing such initiatives publicly could encourage broader participation and inspire others to contribute towards national causes.

Partition memories shaped emotional connection with Armed Forces

Juneja also spoke about the personal experiences that shape his emotional connection with the nation and its security forces.

His family was displaced during Partition and migrated from Bahawalpur, an experience he said continues to influence his outlook.

“My parents came from Bahawalpur during Partition, and that memory has always stayed with me. When attacks originate from those very regions and our forces respond with strength, it is something I feel deeply and personally,” he said.

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Juneja highlights continued support for national causes

Juneja said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he extended financial and on-ground assistance to frontline workers and affected families, including long-term support initiatives.

“As a patriotic citizen and a true Bharatiya, I believe we should never forget what our Armed Forces do for us,” Juneja said.

“Supporting them should not be a reaction in times of crisis, but a responsibility carried consistently.”

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