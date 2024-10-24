 Mankind Pharma Completes ₹13,768 Crore BSV Acquisition
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMankind Pharma Completes ₹13,768 Crore BSV Acquisition

Mankind Pharma Completes ₹13,768 Crore BSV Acquisition

BSV has developed recombinant and niche biologic products in-house, demonstrating its strong R&D capabilities and boasts of a robust branded product portfolio across women's health, fertility, critical care and immunoglobulins.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image

Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said it has completed the transaction to acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd (BSV), for a consideration of Rs 13,768 crore.

Mankind Acquires BSV

This strategic move marks a significant leap for the company, positioning it as a market leader in the Indian women's health and fertility drug market alongside access to other high entry barrier products in the critical care segment with established complex R&D tech platforms, the drug maker said in a statement.

BSV, has developed recombinant and niche biologic products in-house, demonstrating its strong R&D capabilities and boasts of a robust branded product portfolio across women's health, fertility, critical care and immunoglobulins.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Releases Third List Of 13 Candidates; Check It Here
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Releases Third List Of 13 Candidates; Check It Here
Sangh-Um Sharanam: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets RSS Chief Bhagwat In Mathura
Sangh-Um Sharanam: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets RSS Chief Bhagwat In Mathura
'YRF & Dharma Have Ego': Scam 1992 Actor Vikram Kapadia Says Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar Pay LESS To Artists
'YRF & Dharma Have Ego': Scam 1992 Actor Vikram Kapadia Says Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar Pay LESS To Artists
Shashi Tharoor At South Asian Literature And Art Festival 2024 Held In Bay Area
Shashi Tharoor At South Asian Literature And Art Festival 2024 Held In Bay Area

"Today, we warmly welcome BSV's 2,500 plus members to the Mankind family adding a new chapter to our exciting journey and setting the stage for accelerated growth," Mankind Pharma Vice- Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja stated.

Read Also
Mankind Pharma Shares Hit Record High After Company Announces ₹10,000 Crore Fund Raising
article-image

Expanding Access

Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO, BSV, said that being a part of the Mankind Pharma family makes BSV bigger, stronger and better.

"Together, we will now be able to ensure wider access of our specialised and indigenously developed complex treatments to millions of patients in India and across the globe. We will together unlock new possibilities, explore opportunities and maximize potential that will help achieve our priorities and business goals," he added.

In July this year, Mankind announced that it will acquire 100 per cent stake in BSV.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mankind Pharma Completes ₹13,768 Crore BSV Acquisition

Mankind Pharma Completes ₹13,768 Crore BSV Acquisition

114 Companies To Post Q2 FY25 Earnings, Including ACC, United Breweries, & United Breweries

114 Companies To Post Q2 FY25 Earnings, Including ACC, United Breweries, & United Breweries

JioHotstar Is Taken: Delhi-Based IIT-Aspirant Buys Domain, Asks Reliance To Pay For His Cambridge...

JioHotstar Is Taken: Delhi-Based IIT-Aspirant Buys Domain, Asks Reliance To Pay For His Cambridge...

Top Stocks For October 24: MCX, M&M, Inox Wind And Others In Focus

Top Stocks For October 24: MCX, M&M, Inox Wind And Others In Focus

India Cannot Risk Another Bout Of Inflation: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

India Cannot Risk Another Bout Of Inflation: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das