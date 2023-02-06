Mankind Pharma and PAWS organise VETexpo 2023 for veterinary care awareness | Unsplash - Andrew S

PAWS Learning & Research Council-India in association with Mankind Pharma organized Mankind’s Indian VETexpo 2023 at A P Shinde Symposium, NASC Complex, PUSA in New Delhi. The event was aimed at the unification of the diverse pet industry stakeholders to spread awareness and promote a higher standard of veterinary care across India.

The event was inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister Sh. Somnath Bharti and was attended by more than 400 young vets. It provided a platform for more than 40 pet industries to showcase their products. At the event, Mankind Pharma relaunched PetStar to reiterate its expansion into the pet care segment. The product already launched a month ago was reintroduced to the audience for driving better recall value by keeping them informed about the new pet food in the market. The brand came up with PetStar to become a loved, palatable, nutritious, healthy food brand for pets (dogs & cats).

Taking a more comprehensive approach, PLRC organized a lecture by Vet Dr. Bhanu Dev Sharma to enlighten the audience about the risk of early cardiac diseases among pets. In addition to this, doctors (Dr.) Nick Bexfield, Dr. ED IVES, Dr. Bhanu Dev Sharma & Dr. (Prof.) Arun Anand created awareness around the topics of Liver diseases, Endocrinology, Neurology, Dentistry & Cardiology, plaguing the health of pets.

At Mankind’s Indian VETexpo 2023 veterinary stalwarts – Dr. P S Bindra from Jammu, Dr. J C Kochar from Chandigarh, Dr. Anil Sood from New Delhi, Dr. S C Aggarwal from Lucknow, Dr. S P Singh from Shimla, were commemorated with lifetime achievement award for honoring their dedication, hard work, and grit to serve the four-legged furry friends.

Elaborating on the event, DR .R T Shrama from The Board of Directors of PLRC said, “We at PLRC are continuously working towards creating a healthy ecosystem for pets. And in line with this, we have been regularly organizing these events and workshops across the country for the last three years. With the help of Mankind’s Indian VETexpo 2023, we focused on creating as much awareness as possible with the help of industry experts.”

Forming an association with PLRC, Mankind Pharma took the opportunity to forge a trusted partnership with ‘pawrents’ to create awareness about the importance of pet diet and nutrition for ensuring a healthy pet life. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajeev Juneja, ViceChairman and Managing Director, Mankind Pharma said, “In an attempt to build and support the pet care ecosystem, it is crucial to give healthy and nutritious food to the pets. Understanding that nowadays pet parents strive to give the best to their four-legged companion, we joined hands with PLRC to spread awareness about the right food and diet packed with the required nutrients for fulfilling the body requirements of the pets.”

