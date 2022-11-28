e-Paper Get App
Manforce condom maker Mankind acquires Shilajit seller Upakarma Ayurveda

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
Mankind Pharma on Monday said it has acquired a majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda, engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling ayurvedic and herbal products for an undisclosed amount.

The company's decision to invest will empower Upakarma Ayurveda to develop a wider range of products and offerings, the drug firm said in a statement.

"The current lifestyle has become strenuous where people find it difficult to focus on their health. To fulfil their requirements, consumers are considering Ayurvedic remedies for long-term sustenance and boosting immunity over time.

"As Mankind Pharma works towards improving the healthcare of people, we have associated with Upakarma Ayurveda in order to cater to the emerging needs of consumers," Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said.

Mankind Pharma acquired the ayurvedic soulutions firm through one of its subsidiaries.

Upakarma Ayurveda Founder & Managing Director Vishal Kaushik said that with the partnership, the company is hopeful that quality ayurvedic solutions will reach far and wide.

