Make ChatGPT-like AI talk and earn $350,000, says US-based firm hiring prompt engineers

ChatGPT has transformed the AI landscape and raised the bar for chatbots across the globe, with others such as Google's Bard rushing to catch up. Among other concerns about AI, there's speculation about the tech taking away jobs from human beings as ChatGPT has replaced people in 40 per cent US firms that use bots.

But the generative AI has also created another job category, for which candidates only need to be good at conversations.

Comes with a hefty pay package

San Francisco-based startup Anthropic is hiring prompt managers, who will be paid as much as $350,000 a year for making its AI bot Claude talk.

What these engineers will do is build a library of prompts which will allow firms to extract the desired results.

A website educating people on AI, further mentions that prompt engineers should know about coding and should understand how to talk to chatbots.

This job will be crucial for the future, as even generative AI needs the right prompts to provide the most accurate results.

More firms are offering innovative jobs

Apart from Anthropic, a British law firm Mishcon de Reya is also hiring prompt managers, while automated contract review firm Klarity is offering $230,000 for the same.

The list of firms hiring prompt managers is growing as more ChatGPT-like AI products are developed and firms try to understand how to use them according to their requirements.

Whether ChatGPT takes away jobs or not, for now it has created an entirely new job category for years to come.