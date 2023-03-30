Google denies it copied ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Google has denied the reports that it is copying Microsoft-owned OpenAI's ChatGPT to train its AI chatbot called Bard.

A report in The Information claimed that OpenAI's success "has forced the two AI research teams within Google's parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together".

Is Bard trained from ChatGPT ?

The report cites sources as saying that personnel at DeepMind, an Alphabet subsidiary firm, are collaborating with software engineers at Google's Brain AI branch to create software that will compete with OpenAI.

"Known internally as Gemini, the joint effort began in recent weeks, after Google stumbled with Bard, its first attempt to compete with OpenAI's chatbot," the report claimed.

"Bard is not trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT", a Google spokesperson told The Verge.

In the meantime, Google has said that it will allow users to interact with its ChatGPT rival "Bard" as part of an early experiment.

The US and the UK already have early access to Bard, and the business promised to add more nations and languages as time goes on.

Google's Bard

Bard is based on a large language model (LLM), especially a lightweight and optimised version of LaMDA, which the tech giant stated will be updated with newer, more competent models in the future. It is similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing chatbot.

Users can communicate with Bard by posing queries and then clarifying their answers with additional queries.

With inputs from Agencies.