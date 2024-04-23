Major Tech Stocks Including Wipro And Infosys Make Gains; Markets Start In Green

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Green on Tuesday with Sensex at 73,895.83, up by 247.21 points, and Nifty at 22,400.55, up by 64.15 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 48,073.95 also up by 149.05 points.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Ultra Tech, Powergrid and Nestle were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.34 against the dollar, gaining 0.17 per cent.

Markets on Monday

The stock markets ended Monday on a higher note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 73,648.62, up by 560.29 points or 0.77 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,370.50, up by 223.50 points or 1.01 per cent.

Moreover, the Nifty Bank gained 419.25 points or 0.88 per cent to settle at 47,993.40.

Major Gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, LT, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, and UltraTech Cement emerged as the major gainers, while NTPC, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Steel suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Tata Consumer, BPCL, Eicher Motor, LT, and Axis Bank led the gains, while NTPC, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.27 to USD 82.17 a barrel at 0643 IST. Brent crude prices also increased by USD 0.26 to USD 87.26 a barrel at 0643 IST.

On Monday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective rise in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a rise.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,010.60 gaining 43.37 points or 0.67 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,239.98 gaining 253.58 points or 0.67 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 169.30 points or 2.05 per cent to reach 15,451.30.

The Asian indices started in Green, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.17 per cent to reach 37,503.22, at the opening of the day's trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 1.40 per cent to climb to 16,743.33 points. South Korea’s KOSPI also observed a rise, as it increased by 0.088 per cent to reach 2,631.75.