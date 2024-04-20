Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

Elon Musk, the C͏EO of Tesla, has postponed his trip to India ͏over this weekend, where he was expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and unveil plans for entering the South Asian Market.

Musk on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, wrote late on Friday, "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year."

Earlier, it was scheduled that he would visit India for two days i.e April 21 and 22. Although, the exact reasons for the current ͏postponement remain undisclosed.

While the new dates͏ for Musk's India visit are yet to be announced, ͏it was expected that during his trip, he ͏would announce a significant investment ͏ranging between USD 2 ͏to U͏SD 3͏ billion in India, which is anticipated primarily for ͏the establishment of a new Tesla factory in the country.

Moreover, there were also reports that during his visit, he had plans to engage with India's startup ecosystem and explore collaboration with space companies.