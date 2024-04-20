 '...Look Forward To Visiting Later This Year': Tesla CEO Elon Musk Postpones India Visit
'...Look Forward To Visiting Later This Year': Tesla CEO Elon Musk Postpones India Visit

'...Look Forward To Visiting Later This Year': Tesla CEO Elon Musk Postpones India Visit

Musk on his social media platform X, foremerly Twitter, wrote late on Friday, "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year."

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

Elon Musk, the C͏EO of Tesla, has postponed his trip to India ͏over this weekend, where he was expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and unveil plans for entering the South Asian Market.

Musk on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, wrote late on Friday, "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year."

Amid Massive Layoffs, Elon Musk Asks Tesla Shareholders To Approve Billion-Dollar Pay Package
article-image

Earlier, it was scheduled that he would visit India for two days i.e April 21 and 22. Although, the exact reasons for the current ͏postponement remain undisclosed.

While the new dates͏ for Musk's India visit are yet to be announced, ͏it was expected that during his trip, he ͏would announce a significant investment ͏ranging between USD 2 ͏to U͏SD 3͏ billion in India, which is anticipated primarily for ͏the establishment of a new Tesla factory in the country.

Moreover, there were also reports that during his visit, he had plans to engage with India's startup ecosystem and explore collaboration with space companies.

