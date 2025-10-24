 Odisha Government Plans To Cultivate Potatoes On More Than 50,000 Acres Of Land
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOdisha Government Plans To Cultivate Potatoes On More Than 50,000 Acres Of Land

Odisha Government Plans To Cultivate Potatoes On More Than 50,000 Acres Of Land

About 3 lakh potato seeds are required on more than 50,000 acre of land, and those will be provided in advance to the farmers by the Agriculture Department, an official said. The Agriculture Department has made preparations for the smooth supply of potato seeds from the first week of November.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is planning to cultivate potatoes on more than 50,000 acre of land this year, an official said on Thursday.Deputy CM KV Singh Deo chaired a high-level meeting in this regard in Bhubaneswar, he said.He has directed officers concerned to provide quality potato seeds to farmers in advance to make the state self-reliant in the production of the crop.

Read Also
Home-Cooked Vegetarian & Non-Vegan Thali Prices Decline 8% In August After Sharp Drop In Cost Of...
article-image

About 3 lakh potato seeds are required on more than 50,000 acre of land, and those will be provided in advance to the farmers by the Agriculture Department, the official said.The Agriculture Department has made preparations for the smooth supply of potato seeds from the first week of November.

It will be supplied as per block-wise demand and distribution, he said.Apart from this, plans are afoot to cultivate onions on 6,000 hectare of land, chillies on 1,000 hectare, and garlic on 300 hectare of land, he added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Belgian Court Orders Extradition Of Fugitive Mehul Choksi To India, Rejects Kidnapping And Political Persecution Claims As Unsubstantiated
Belgian Court Orders Extradition Of Fugitive Mehul Choksi To India, Rejects Kidnapping And Political Persecution Claims As Unsubstantiated
Gold Prices Fail To Cross 9-Week Winning Streak As Investors Await Key US Inflation Data
Gold Prices Fail To Cross 9-Week Winning Streak As Investors Await Key US Inflation Data
Lokah Chapter 1 On OTT: Upset Netizens Demand Digital Release Of Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Film Soon; Here's All You Need To Know
Lokah Chapter 1 On OTT: Upset Netizens Demand Digital Release Of Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Film Soon; Here's All You Need To Know
'Who Imagines Their Child Having S**? That’s the Sickest Thing Ever!': Author Seema Anand Slams Homophobic Parent In Viral Video
'Who Imagines Their Child Having S**? That’s the Sickest Thing Ever!': Author Seema Anand Slams Homophobic Parent In Viral Video

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Prices Fail To Cross 9-Week Winning Streak As Investors Await Key US Inflation Data

Gold Prices Fail To Cross 9-Week Winning Streak As Investors Await Key US Inflation Data

Gold Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Silver Also Declines On MCX

Gold Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Silver Also Declines On MCX

Indian Spices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla Aims For ₹10,000 Crore Valuation, IPO Begins On...

Indian Spices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla Aims For ₹10,000 Crore Valuation, IPO Begins On...

ICCL Issues Consolidated Penalty Structure, New Norms For Trading & Position Limit Violations Across...

ICCL Issues Consolidated Penalty Structure, New Norms For Trading & Position Limit Violations Across...

SEBI To Ease Geo-Tagging Requirement For Non-Resident Indian Clients During KYC Process Through...

SEBI To Ease Geo-Tagging Requirement For Non-Resident Indian Clients During KYC Process Through...