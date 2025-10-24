 Healthy Snacking Brand Wonderland Foods Rakes In ₹140 Crore In The First Round Of Funding
Healthy Snacking Brand Wonderland Foods Rakes In ₹140 Crore In The First Round Of Funding

This institutional funding round was led by Asha Ventures and British International Investments (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, said a statement from the NCR-based healthy snacking brand.

New Delhi: Healthy Snacking Brand Wonderland Foods on Thursday announced to raise Rs 140 crore in the first Round of funding for its next phase of growth and scale its presence in India's branded dry fruits and nuts market.This institutional funding round was led by Asha Ventures and British International Investments (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, said a statement from the NCR-based healthy snacking brand.

"The investment will help the company set up a green processing facility and generate 1,000+ formal jobs primarily for women," it added.Wonderland has scaled over the last few years, and its products have a prominent presence across modern trade chains and top e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto.

