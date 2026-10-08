Maiden Forgings H1 FY27 Revenue Up 16% to ₹127 Crore, Sales Volume Rises 14.2% YoY

Maiden Forgings H1 FY27 Revenue Up 16% |

Mumbai: Maiden Forgings Limited announced on Monday that its revenue from operations for the first half of fiscal year 2027 reached approximately ₹127 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of about 16%. The company's total sales volume stood at approximately 19,239.35 metric tonnes, an increase of about 14.20% year-on-year.

Operational Highlights

The company commenced operations at its new Bhojpur manufacturing facility in July 2026, marking the completion of Phase I of its Unit II consolidation. Maiden Forgings expects this consolidation to improve production workflows and delivery timelines, generating estimated savings of approximately ₹25 lakh per month upon full completion. The facility also provides additional space for future capacity and product expansion.

Land Monetisation

Maiden Forgings successfully sold a vacant land parcel located at C-10, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, Ghaziabad, for ₹12.90 crore. The proceeds from this sale are slated for deployment towards expanding and developing the company's new manufacturing facilities, aligning with its capacity expansion plans.

Credit Rating Reaffirmed

CRISIL reaffirmed the company's long-term rating at BBB/Stable for its ₹42.50 crore total bank loan facilities. The reaffirmation indicates a stable outlook for Maiden Forgings' financial health.

Future Plans

Maiden Forgings aims to scale its overall iron and steel products manufacturing capacity to 62,000 tonnes. The company also plans to pursue further phases of manufacturing facility consolidation to enhance utilisation, workflows, and operating efficiency. Additionally, Maiden Forgings intends to implement planned solar power capacity to optimise energy costs and support sustainability initiatives. The company plans to increase its focus on pneumatic/collated nails, stainless steel bars, alloy steel bars, and GI wires. It will also pursue forward integration into stainless steel machine components and other value-added products.

B2G and Defence Expansion

The company intends to strengthen its presence in government and defence-linked segments through existing and additional registrations and approvals with DRDO entities and Ordnance Factories. Maiden Forgings also plans to scale its institutional business with organisations including HAL, BHEL, NTPC, and various defence laboratories.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.