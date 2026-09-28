Ghaziabad Women Entrepreneurs Gain New Markets For Homemade Products At UP Trade Show | File Pic

Greater Noida, September 28: The Yogi Government’s initiative to connect women entrepreneurs with markets is now giving a new identity to products prepared in home kitchens. At the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show underway at Expo Mart, Greater Noida, pickles, murabba (fruit preserves), and jave (traditional vermicelli) prepared by women from Ghaziabad are attracting visitors and buyers alike. Customers visiting the stalls are not only sampling the products but also placing orders. Several buyers have made online payments to book products, and the women entrepreneurs are optimistic about securing larger orders.

Reena Dhatarwal from Khanjarpur village is participating in an international-level expo for the first time with her products. She recently started a venture called Deepraj Organic Pickles. Reena prepares various varieties of pickles using homemade spices and mustard oil extracted from mustard grown in her own fields.

She said that participating in the Trade Show has given her products wider recognition. On the very first day, many visitors appreciated her products and placed orders for pickles, murabba, and jave through online payments. She expressed hope that the expo would help her connect with large-scale buyers.

The E Nari Shakti Women Empowerment Organisation from Modinagar has set up a stall at the Trade Show featuring homemade products, including lemon, mango, and chilli pickles. Women associated with the organisation said they had only recently started their business and that the opportunity to present their products directly to customers and buyers on such a large platform was a new experience for them.

According to the participants, the recognition they have received at the Trade Show could mark the beginning of access to new markets. They said that by providing women with opportunities to market their products, the state government has created a pathway towards greater economic empowerment.

Poonam from Ghaziabad has developed her own brand, Poonam Pickles. She prepares pickles using homemade spices and has also connected other women with employment through the production of pickles and jave.

Poonam said that although she was initially hesitant about participating in such a large expo for the first time, the response from customers has significantly boosted her confidence. According to her, the contacts and orders received at the Trade Show will help expand her business further.

This platform, which connects small home-based enterprises with larger markets, has opened up new opportunities for women entrepreneurs from Ghaziabad.