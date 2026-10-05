Bharat Forge Secures Long-Term Contract With Pratt & Whitney Canada For Aero Engine Components

Bharat Forge |

Mumbai: Bharat Forge Ltd. (BFL) on 5 October 2026, announced it has secured a long-term contract with Pratt & Whitney Canada, an aerospace engine manufacturer, for the supply of mission-critical aerospace engine components.

Manufacturing In India

The components will be manufactured at BFL’s aerospace facility in India. This facility was developed to produce high-performance, high-value aero-engine products.

Management Commentary

Amit Kalyani, Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd., said the long-term partnership with Pratt & Whitney Canada demonstrates Bharat Forge’s leadership in the global aerospace supply chain. Kalyani added that the company is committed to delivering aerospace solutions through advanced manufacturing and operational excellence.

Supply Chain Impact

Nathalie Rivet, Vice President, Supply Chain, Pratt & Whitney Canada, stated that the collaboration reflects a commitment to building a resilient, high-performing global supply chain. Rivet noted confidence in Bharat Forge’s manufacturing capabilities, technical excellence, and commitment to quality.

Partnership Rationale

The partnership reflects the confidence aerospace OEMs place in Bharat Forge's engineering expertise and manufacturing excellence. It aims to deliver high-value solutions that meet the aerospace industry's performance requirements.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.