Infosys & Incora Partner To Deploy AI Platforms For Global Aerospace Supply Chain Operations

Fort Worth, Texas / Bengaluru: Infosys is expanding its role in enterprise AI transformation through a new alliance with Incora aimed at modernizing global aerospace and defense supply chain operations.

Infosys and Incora have entered into a multi-year collaboration to strengthen the use of artificial intelligence across Incora’s supply chain ecosystem. The initiative is designed to improve operational accuracy, responsiveness, and visibility across global workflows. Incora will work closely with Infosys to deploy AI-powered solutions supporting its supply chain operations across more than 60 countries. The collaboration reflects a broader push within the aerospace and defense industry to adopt advanced technologies that enhance operational efficiency and resilience.

The initiative will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of services and solutions built on generative AI technologies, along with the Infosys EdgeVerve AI Next Platform. These technologies will help integrate Incora’s supply chain systems and modernize its operational environment. The AI platforms are designed to work alongside Incora’s existing multi-ERP systems, enabling greater data visibility and improved coordination across core operational processes. The approach aims to enhance accuracy and responsiveness while maintaining continuity across the company’s global operations.

As part of the collaboration, Infosys will lead the design and deployment of a non-intrusive AI platform capable of harmonizing data and operational processes across Incora’s systems. The solution is intended to enhance data integration and decision-making without disrupting day-to-day operations. By combining Infosys’ expertise in AI-driven digital transformation with Incora’s aerospace supply chain experience, the initiative aims to create a more agile and scalable operating model.

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward AI-enabled operating models capable of handling complex global supply chains. By integrating AI technologies with aerospace logistics expertise, both companies aim to deliver improved efficiency and operational performance. The collaboration is expected to streamline workflows, reduce operational friction, and enable faster decision-making across Incora’s global enterprise while supporting the evolving needs of the aerospace and defense industry.

The partnership highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in transforming large-scale supply chain systems and underscores the importance of digital innovation in managing complex aerospace and defense operations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information contained in the press release issued by Infosys Limited on March 10, 2026. No external sources or independent reporting were used in preparing this article.