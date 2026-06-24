Bhojpur Encounter Row Deepens As FIR Filed Against Five Cops Over Youth's Death | Representative Image

Patna: Even as political furore over the death of a youth in a police encounter in Bhojpur district intensifies, an FIR has been registered against five police personnel based on his mother's complaint.

The FIR has been filed against the sub-divisional police officer of Jagdishpur and the then station house officer (SHO) of Shahpur police station, and other police personnel in connection with the controversial police encounter, in which the youth, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, was killed.

Bhojpur SP confirmed the registration of the FIR against the police personnel. After her son died in the encounter on June 17, the deceased's mother, Asha Devi, lodged a complaint against the police personnel.

In the application submitted to the SP, Bharat’s mother, Asha Devi, made several serious allegations against the police personnel. She claimed that her son had been continuously raising the issue of the problems faced by flood-displaced people with the administration. In her application, Asha Devi claimed that Bharat threw away the weapon he was holding during a Facebook live broadcast when he surrendered to the police.

The family alleged that despite this, police personnel grabbed him, threw him to the ground, and fired multiple shots at him. According to the application, Bharat was hit by five bullets. In the application, it has also claimed that the firing took place on the orders of the Jagdishpur DSP. The family has demanded an impartial investigation into the entire incident and strict action against those responsible.

Asha Devi alleged that after the incident, police took Bharat away with them. For several hours afterward, the family was not given accurate information. According to the family, they were informed in the evening that Bharat died.

Meanwhile, union minister and HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “People who call a Dalit a Naxal after he is killed in a police encounter and a Muslim a terrorist if killed in a police encounter, are now raising questions about Bharat Tiwari's encounter... But the biggest question is, where did Bharat Tiwari get the illegal pistol from? Under whose patronage is politics being done over this criminal incident?”

“Will the country run by the constitution or at the point of an illegal pistol? Bharat Tiwari was not a revolutionary that people with casteist mindsets are supporting; he had been arrested earlier too in criminal cases,” he added.