Mahindra's global tractor program, codenamed K2, will be launched under the brand name "OJA" | Mahindra

Mahindra Tractors, part of the Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), introduced "OJA" as the new brand name for its new future-ready range of tractors from its most ambitious global tractor program, K2. The name “OJA” is derived from the Sanskrit word “Ojas” which symbolises Vitality, Energy & Strength.

The Mahindra OJA is Mahindra’s all-new light-weight global tractor platform, focusing on both domestic and international markets including USA, Japan, and South-East Asia, and has been developed through close cooperation between the engineering teams of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery, Japan, and Mahindra Research Valley, India, the R&D centre for Mahindra’s Auto & Farm sector.

The Mahindra OJA will have four sub-tractor platforms — the Sub Compact, Compact, Small Utility and Large Utility — tractor categories, covering 40 models across various multiple HP points.

Speaking on the brand name announcement, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “Ahead of the global premiere of the production version of our most awaited tractor program codenamed K2, we at Mahindra are pleased to announce "OJA" as the new brand name of Mahindra’s new light-weight tractor range. Slated for launch later this year, the OJA is Mahindra's Future Ready approach to tractorization exemplified by numerous first best-in-class technologies for improved performance and productivity, through which we aim to transform farming and enrich farmers' lives.”

Mahindra OJA tractors will be manufactured exclusively at Mahindra’s Zaheerabad tractor facility; one of South-Asia’s largest and Mahindra's youngest tractor manufacturing plants. A vertically integrated tractor facility, Mahindra’s Zaheerabad facility also rolls out Mahindra’s next-generation range of Yuvo and Jivo tractors, including the recently launched Plus Series of tractors.

Currently, Mahindra is the only tractor manufacturer in Telangana, having invested close to Rs 10.87 billion in Zaheerabad. The farm equipment sector employs over 1,500 workers, with a capacity of over 100,000 tractors per year on a two-shift basis.

The Zaheerabad plant is technologically advanced, with the flexibility to roll-out over 330 different tractor variants ranging from 30 to 100 hp. The plant has adopted the TPM (Total Productive Maintenance) philosophy and culture since inception, with around 65 per cent of Zaheerabad’s tractor production being exported globally.