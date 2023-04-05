Mahindra Research Valley seals its leadership with record 210 patents in last 6 quarters | Mahindra

Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), the flagship R&D and Innovation center of the Mahindra Group, established in 2012, has been at the forefront of automotive technology and has to its credit globally acclaimed products, which have created new benchmarks in the industry. MRV has been granted 210 patents, the highest number of patents to any Indian Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), from across the globe in the last 6 quarters, which is testimony to the cutting-edge work being done by its diverse and talented workforce.

MRV has to its credit a staggering 1979 patent applications, of which 149 are in the EV space alone. These patents have led to pioneering new technologies that have redefined the automotive and tractor segments in creating the safest, most cutting-edge customer experience and are applicable across geographies.

Mahindra's investment in the development of these technologies have been in areas related to innovation, customer experience and safety. This includes active safety systems, advanced driver assistance systems, advanced automotive electronics, light weighting technologies, enhanced vehicle dynamics and connected vehicle technologies, high precision hydraulics, smart combine harvesters, smart connected implements, and hill farming, among others.

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “At Mahindra Research Valley, we are committed to develop products that are of truly global standards and are the best for our customers. Successful patent applications help us in setting new benchmarks and reiterate our efforts towards our quest for perfection and excellence. Our engineers, imbibing our Rise philosophy, are relentlessly reskilling themselves in their pursuit of innovation, leading to the development of new technologies to power our new-age products.”

Mahindra is leveraging multiple emerging technologies, including EVs, autonomous vehicles, smart agricultural implements, and precision farming, and is upskilling its product design engineers in evolving fields of data science, AI, IoT, Mechatronics, etc. thus aiding new product development.

Mahindra Research Valley, today, is the hub of a global neural network of Mahindra for auto and farm sectors spread across UK, US (Detroit and Virginia), Italy, Finland, Turkey and Japan. Withover 4000 engineers, MRV is also part of the Design ecosystem including Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, Pininfarina in Italy, Mahindra North American Technical Centre (MNATC), and the latest addition to the list – the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE).