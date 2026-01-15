 Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Q3 FY26: Rs 1,996 Crore 9M Profit, Impairments Decline
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra Rural Housing Finance Q3 FY26: Rs 1,996 Crore 9M Profit, Impairments Decline

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Q3 FY26: Rs 1,996 Crore 9M Profit, Impairments Decline

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance posted a Q3 FY2026 net profit of Rs 720 crore despite a one-time Rs 1,218 crore labour cost hit. Revenue improved sequentially to Rs 29,004 crore. Asset quality strengthened with gross bad loans down to 2.79 percent and full debt fund utilisation confirmed.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Mahindra Rural Housing Finance (MRHFL) bounced back to profitability in the December quarter (Q3 FY2026), posting a standalone net profit of Rs 720 crore despite a one-time expense of Rs 1,218 crore from new labour code adjustments.

Revenue rises sequentially

Total income for Q3 stood at Rs 29,004 crore, up from Rs 28,268 crore in Q2. Interest income accounted for Rs 27,438 crore, with an additional Rs 885 crore from fees and commissions. Other income contributed Rs 447 crore.

Read Also
Menon Bearings Reports 69% YoY Surge In Consolidated Net Profit For Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 32% &...
article-image

The quarter’s total revenue from operations reached Rs 28,557 crore, marking a sequential improvement. This rebound was supported by stable financing costs and higher non-interest earnings.

FPJ Shorts
'There Will Be Lawlessness': SC Issues Notice To West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Stays Proceedings Against ED Officials In I-PAC Raids Case
'There Will Be Lawlessness': SC Issues Notice To West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Stays Proceedings Against ED Officials In I-PAC Raids Case
'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video
'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video
No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama
No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City

Net profit impacted by labour provisions

MRHFL reported a profit before tax of Rs 962 crore for Q3, compared to Rs 1,463 crore in the previous quarter. This included an exceptional item of Rs 1,218 crore related to revised employee retirement benefits following India's implementation of new labour codes.

After accounting for taxes of Rs 242 crore, net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 720 crore. The company’s earnings per share for Q3 was Rs 0.59.

Read Also
Infosys CEO & Managing Director Salil Parekh Denies Employee Detention Claims Amid Viral Social...
article-image

Credit provisions and asset quality improve

Loan loss provisions dropped sharply to Rs 540 crore in Q3 from Rs 1,595 crore in Q2. The company also revised its Expected Credit Loss (ECL) policy during the quarter, adding Rs 747 crore in provisions as a result.

Asset quality showed a healthy trend, with gross stage 3 loans (bad loans) declining to 2.79 percent from 9.41 percent a year ago. Net stage 3 assets also fell to 0.93 percent, indicating tighter risk control. Provision coverage for bad loans improved to 67.5 percent, up from 47.9 percent in the same quarter last year.

Read Also
HCL Tech Q3 Net Profit Falls 11.1 Per Cent To ₹4,082 Crore On One-Time Labour Code Cost
article-image

Looking ahead cautiously

Chairman Raul Rebello indicated that MRHFL is carefully adapting to regulatory changes while maintaining credit discipline. Liquidity remains strong with a coverage ratio of 133 percent, and the company confirmed full utilization of Rs 450 crore raised through recent debt placements.

The company continues to focus on managing risk and strengthening operational efficiency amid shifting regulatory landscapes.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly disclosed unaudited financial results. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should verify data independently before making financial or investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Q3 FY26: Rs 1,996 Crore 9M Profit, Impairments Decline
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Q3 FY26: Rs 1,996 Crore 9M Profit, Impairments Decline
Why Is The Share Market Closed Today? Nithin Kamath Slams Decision & Calls It Poor Planning
Why Is The Share Market Closed Today? Nithin Kamath Slams Decision & Calls It Poor Planning
AC Buyers May Face A Big Shock This Summer, Rising Copper Prices Set To Push Cooling Costs Higher
AC Buyers May Face A Big Shock This Summer, Rising Copper Prices Set To Push Cooling Costs Higher
Menon Bearings Reports 69% YoY Surge In Consolidated Net Profit For Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 32% &...
Menon Bearings Reports 69% YoY Surge In Consolidated Net Profit For Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 32% &...