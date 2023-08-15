Mahindra OJA Launches 7 Lightweight 4WD Tractors | Mahindra

Mahindra Tractors, a part of the Mahindra Group has officially launched its much-anticipated, future-ready range of tractors – the Mahindra OJA – at Futurescape, an event held in Cape Town, South Africa. The Mahindra Oja tractor range will be exclusively manufactured at Mahindra's state-of-the-art tractor facility in Zaheerabad, Telangana, one of India’s largest and most advanced tractor manufacturing plants. A vertically integrated tractor facility, this facility rolls-out Mahindra’s wide range of tractors.

Derived from the Sanskrit word “Ojas”, meaning Powerhouse of Energy, OJA is Mahindra’s most ambitious global lightweight tractor platform. Developed in collaboration between the engineering teams of Mahindra Research Valley, India, the R&D centre for Mahindra AFS and Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery, Japan, at an investment of INR 1200 crore, the new OJA range brings about a transformative shift in Light Weight 4WD Tractor design and engineering, to deliver cutting-edge innovation in tractor technology.

In Cape Town, Mahindra unveiled new tractors on 3 OJA platforms – the Sub Compact, Compact and Small Utility platforms, addressing diverse market needs. With 4WD as standard, Mahindra launched 7 new tractor models for the Indian market on the Compact and Small Utility platforms. These models range from 20 HP – 40HP (14.91kW – 29.82kW), for a wide array of applications, for unparalleled platform versatility and efficiency to handle diverse agricultural tasks.

After kick starting its exciting journey in India, the OJA range will subsequently be launched in North America, ASEAN, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Europe and the SAARC region. Mahindra will also mark its debut in the ASEAN region starting with Thailand in 2024.

Speaking on the launch of the new OJA tractor range, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "The new OJA range of lightweight tractors is a powerhouse of energy, aimed at progressive farmers. Embodied with innovation and technology, OJA tractors empower Mahindra to address 25% of the Global Tractor industry, while opening new markets like Europe and ASEAN. Unveiling 7 agile Lightweight 4WD Tractors Light Weight 4WD OJA tractors (21-40HP) in India, equipped with pioneering technologies, truly embodies our commitment to revolutionise farming worldwide."

Further talking about OJA’s launch plans for India, Vikram Wagh, CEO, Farm Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “The OJA tractor range introduces a paradigm shift in Indian agriculture. With 4WD capabilities as standard, pioneering automation controls amplify precision and performance across the range. Reducing operator effort and elevating farm productivity enables us to further embrace fast growing segments like horticulture and grape farming to redefine mechanised farming. Featuring three advanced technology packs – PROJA, MYOJA, and ROBOJA – we proudly present OJA as India's global innovation. OJA will be exclusively made in Zaheerabad, our youngest tractor manufacturing facility. The range will be available for customers in India starting October."

Alongside the introduction of the OJA range, Mahindra will enhance its network of over 1100 channel partners, to enhance customer experience.