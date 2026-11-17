Neha Anand |

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has reportedly appointed Neha Anand as Vice President and Head of Marketing for its Farm Division, effective December 1, 2026, as part of a broader leadership restructuring.

The changes also involve expanded responsibilities and new assignments for senior executives across the company's farm equipment business, according to media reports.

Neha Anand Takes Charge

Anand currently serves as Head of XUV Brand and International Operations Marketing at Mahindra & Mahindra. She joined the automobile and farm equipment manufacturer in 2021 and has since held several leadership positions.

With more than 24 years of professional experience across industries, Anand brings extensive expertise in marketing, brand management and business strategy. Her appointment places her at the helm of marketing activities for Mahindra's Farm Division, which operates in India's agricultural equipment sector.

Parikshit Ghosh Gets Expanded Role

As part of the organisational changes, Parikshit Ghosh will assume an expanded leadership position. Currently serving as Head of National Business Operations, Ghosh will become Senior Vice President and Head of National Business Operations and Customer Experience. The revised responsibilities will bring national business operations and customer experience under his leadership.

Ujjwal Mukherjee Moves To Sales

Meanwhile, Ujjwal Mukherjee, currently Head of Farm Division Marketing, will transition to a new assignment in farm machinery sales. He will take over as Senior General Manager, with the transition beginning on December 1, 2026. However, his new role will formally become effective on April 1, 2027.

Focus On Farm Business Leadership

The reshuffle introduces changes across marketing, national operations, customer experience and farm machinery sales. The appointments indicate a realignment of leadership responsibilities within Mahindra's Farm Division.

The company has not disclosed additional details regarding the financial implications of these changes in the information available. The leadership transitions will take place in phases, beginning December 2026 and continuing into the next financial year.

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